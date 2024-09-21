Free art exhibition by local artists at colonial house near HarbourFront from Sep. 21-29, 2024

A free art exhibition featuring Singapore's creative talents will be open to the public from Sep. 21 to 29, 2024.

This is the fourth year of the annual Temenggong-SG-Creatives show.

It will be held at a colonial house at Temenggong Road, organised by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence.

Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, founded by Singapore artist Henri Chen KeZhan, is a private non-profit charity that manages art residency programmes and provides free arts exhibitions and events.

This year, the exhibition's theme is "A Natural State of Being" and features the work of three local artists: Randy Chan, Roy Wang and Suriani Suratman.

Randy Chan

Roy Wang

Suriani Suratman

Details

28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

When: Sep. 21 to 26, 2024, from 12pm to 6pm.