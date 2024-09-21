Back

Free art exhibition by local artists at colonial house near HarbourFront from Sep. 21-29, 2024

Things to do.

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2024, 07:52 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A free art exhibition featuring Singapore's creative talents will be open to the public from Sep. 21 to 29, 2024.

This is the fourth year of the annual Temenggong-SG-Creatives show.

It will be held at a colonial house at Temenggong Road, organised by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence.

Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, founded by Singapore artist Henri Chen KeZhan, is a private non-profit charity that manages art residency programmes and provides free arts exhibitions and events.

This year, the exhibition's theme is "A Natural State of Being" and features the work of three local artists: Randy Chan, Roy Wang and Suriani Suratman.

Randy Chan

Photo from Temenggong.

Photo from Temenggong.

Photo from Temenggong.

Roy Wang

Photo from Temenggong.

Photo from Temenggong.

Photo from Temenggong.

Suriani Suratman

Photo from Temenggong.

Photo from Temenggong.

Details

28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

When: Sep. 21 to 26, 2024, from 12pm to 6pm.

Man, 42, climbs onto 5th storey ledge to help put out Kaki Bukit fire with water hose

He did what he felt was needed, he said.

September 21, 2024, 07:20 PM

Monitor lizard shows up at track during S'pore Grand Prix practice session. Again.

Joining the fun.

September 21, 2024, 07:10 PM

Toto Group 2 S$596,144 prize split 76 ways at S$7,844 per share, smallest Group 2 share in 4 years

There were no quick pick entries.

September 21, 2024, 06:23 PM

M'sian man, 29, killed in Woodlands accident, took colleague's car home as he had to work overtime

He usually rides from Malaysia on a motorcycle with his wife.

September 21, 2024, 05:50 PM

Woman, 52, rides bike with faulty brakes, kills pedestrian, 63, gets 4 weeks' jail

The cyclist knew that her brakes were faulty for two to three months prior to the accident.

September 21, 2024, 04:46 PM

foodpanda rider pushing stroller in Sengkang praised for hustling while caring for child

Dad 4 life.

September 21, 2024, 03:59 PM

3 injured on up-riding Tiong Bahru MRT station escalator: 1 lost balance & fell backwards on 2 others

SMRT said that a check after the incident showed the escalator had no technical issues.

September 21, 2024, 03:21 PM

Man, 29, killed in fatal accident at Woodlands junction, driver, 33, arrested for careless driving

Investigations are ongoing.

September 21, 2024, 02:34 PM

Drug raids: 2 men, 1 woman, all S'poreans aged 19, arrested in Sengkang & Serangoon North

Cash amounting to S$11,400 was also seized.

September 21, 2024, 02:24 PM

Da Bai, dog that survived Tuas hit-&-run, looking for loving, forever home

A changed boi.

September 21, 2024, 02:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.