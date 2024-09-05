Temasek Foundation appoints Jennie Chua, 80, as new chairman

Temasek Foundation, the philanthropic arm of state sovereign fund Temasek Holdings, has appointed a new chairman.

Jennie Chua, 80, will take over from outgoing chair Benny Lim effective from Sep. 1, 2024.

The 68-year-old has served as the foundation's chairman for the past four years, and will remain as a board director after stepping down.

In a Sep. 4 statement, Temasek Foundation highlighted Chua's "wealth of experience", having worked there since the Foundation's beginnings in 2007.

The businesswoman also was the first general manager of Raffles Hotel in 1990 and co-founded Beeworks, the F&B company that brought Jollibee to Singapore.

"As we welcome Ms Jennie Chua into this role, we look forward to an exciting new chapter of growth for the organisation," Temasek Foundation said.

It also expressed its gratitude to Lim for stewarding the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic, and guiding its strategic transformation.

The veteran civil servant previously chaired the National Parks Board, and currently chairs the Housing and Development Board.

"TF extends our deepest gratitude to Mr Benny Lim for his valuable contributions and dedication," the Foundation said.

