Back

Temasek Foundation appoints Jennie Chua, 80, as new chairman

As of Sep. 1, 2024.

Ilyda Chua | September 05, 2024, 06:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Temasek Foundation, the philanthropic arm of state sovereign fund Temasek Holdings, has appointed a new chairman.

Jennie Chua, 80, will take over from outgoing chair Benny Lim effective from Sep. 1, 2024.

The 68-year-old has served as the foundation's chairman for the past four years, and will remain as a board director after stepping down.

In a Sep. 4 statement, Temasek Foundation highlighted Chua's "wealth of experience", having worked there since the Foundation's beginnings in 2007.

The businesswoman also was the first general manager of Raffles Hotel in 1990 and co-founded Beeworks, the F&B company that brought Jollibee to Singapore.

"As we welcome Ms Jennie Chua into this role, we look forward to an exciting new chapter of growth for the organisation," Temasek Foundation said.

It also expressed its gratitude to Lim for stewarding the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic, and guiding its strategic transformation.

The veteran civil servant previously chaired the National Parks Board, and currently chairs the Housing and Development Board.

"TF extends our deepest gratitude to Mr Benny Lim for his valuable contributions and dedication," the Foundation said.

Top image from Temasek's website

Old-school dragon playground lantern display & more at Gardens by the Bay till Sep. 22, 2024

It is back.

September 05, 2024, 06:56 PM

Iswaran's trial postponed from Sep. 10 to Sep. 24

A joint request by the prosecution and Iswaran, according to the AGC.

September 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

World’s 1st Tim Hortons signature outlet opens at Orchard with pasta bakes & brewing methods

Available only at the new 313@somerset outlet.

September 05, 2024, 05:59 PM

Cardiff City footballer Perry Ng on his hope to honour late grandfather by representing S'pore

He spoke to Mothership at a hawker centre in Bedok, accompanied by around 20 relatives who live in the area.

September 05, 2024, 05:48 PM

McDonald's S'pore giving out 100 McGriddles tote bags to those who buy the most McGriddles by Sep. 18

Wake up babe, more merch just dropped.

September 05, 2024, 05:31 PM

EMA awards conditional licenses to import 2GW of low-carbon energy from Indonesia

Further collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore in the green energy sector.

September 05, 2024, 05:23 PM

Car backs into Toa Payoh drain, SCDF rescues trapped driver

The person was assessed for minor injuries.

September 05, 2024, 05:03 PM

Husband in France allegedly recruited over 50 men to rape wife, 72, while drugged over past decade

The case has horrified France.

September 05, 2024, 04:21 PM

Thai woman, 54, falls into 2m-deep manhole, passer-by finds her about 30 mins later

She thought she was going to die inside.

September 05, 2024, 02:54 PM

GetGo car hit wall after hood suddenly opened while entering KPE tunnel on right-most lane

The car behind managed to slow down in time.

September 05, 2024, 02:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.