Teens throw plastic bottles, coins into MBS water feature, contemplate throwing themselves in too

A group of teenagers were allegedly seen tossing rubbish into a water feature at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Producing videos of the incident, one Mothership reader at the scene said the incident happened around 6:30pm on Sep. 22, over the F1 weekend.

The kids looked to be in secondary school, said the reader.

She said the youths had "crowded around the MBS waterfall thing outside the mall and started throwing bottle caps, coins, plastic bottles, and even markers into it".

The "waterfall thing" in question is called the Rain Oculus whirlpool.

The structure comprises a pool at the bottom of a huge acrylic bowl, which is 21m in diameter and 5.2m deep.

Rainwater is usually funnelled through the whirlpool and plunges two stories to a pool below.

Raining coins

According to the reader, the teens were competing among themselves to see who could get their items into the hole at the bottom of the bowl.

A photo provided by the reader showed the structure littered with coins and at least six plastic bottles.

In videos of the scene, the teens' voices were heard in the background as well as the clinking sound of coins being tossed into the bowl.

Many other folks were also crowded around the water feature.

The reader mentioned that the boys had also started shouting the name of a popular YouTube livestreamer who was in town.

"Bro just throw yourself in lah"

As if throwing inanimate objects down were insufficient, the teens also toyed with the idea of throwing themselves.

"Throw my whole body inside," one piped up.

He was egged on by his friend, saying: "Bro, just throw yourself in lah."

At peak flow rates, there are 8000 gallons per minute falling through the atrium and 200 tons of water swirling around in the bowl.

So their idea was probably not the best.

While no one from this particular group ended up going through with the act, back in 2021, one man actually did.

He had supposedly climbed in to retrieve his IC.

