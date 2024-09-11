Back

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

A big one.

Tharun Suresh | September 11, 2024, 11:24 AM

Taylor Swift announced she is endorsing U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The artist did so via Instagram on Sep. 11, 2024.

Swift posted to her Instagram account on the night of the presidential debate between former U.S. president Donald Trump and Harris:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift wrote, signing off as "Childless Cat Lady":

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Top photo from Taylor Swift/Instagram & Kamala Harris/Facebook.

