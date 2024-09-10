PSA: You can now use Taobao in English

You heard that right. Taobao now has an English interface.

I’m sure the popularity of Taobao needs no explanation.

We all feel the urge to shop once in a while, and the app is a great place to let loose, with its affordable prices and variety of goods leaving us spoiled for choice.

However, Taobao primarily operates in Chinese, and there is no English version of the website, hence deterring those who are not fluent in Chinese.

Until now.

Noting a great demand for an English language shopping experience, Taobao’s new English language interface makes shopping more convenient for the Singaporean shopper.

Hooray

Online shopping is now all the rage with its increased convenience and wide product range, meaning you don’t even need to get out of bed to make your purchases.

Speaking of convenience, it’s easier than ever to find products that catch your eye through Taobao’s “Image Search” function.

Simply upload images of the clothes, gadgets or items that you want, use the “Image Search” function, and the app will immediately identify similar items that you can browse through.

Taobao also lets you get your parcels with convenience with its direct shipping service.

You can see the estimated time of delivery on the product listing and upfront shipping fees on the checkout page.

Hence, you can look forward to your parcels arriving in peace.

Here’s how it looks

Most of us are already familiar with shopping on e-commerce platforms.

Taobao’s English interface will look recognisable to most shoppers.

How to change the app’s language to English

Before anything else, you will need to download the latest version of Taobao from the App Store or Google Play.

Under “Settings”, select “Country/region, language, currency”. Select “Language”. Select “English”.

It’s that easy.

Promotion code and free shipping

Here’s another surprise for you.

Mothership readers who are new users to Taobao can get a ¥50 (approximately S$9) off on their orders with a minimum spend of ¥51.

The promotion code is TBSGMS, and it can only be used on your first Taobao app order with a Singapore address.

Redemptions are limited.

Additionally, you’ll get free shipping to Singapore for orders over ¥199 (approximately S$37).

This only applies to products with the "Free Shipping over ¥199" tag.

Taobao will also be hosting a giveaway on their Facebook page, where 10 lucky winners who share and comment on their post will receive a S$30 promo code.

This article was sponsored by Taobao. Happy shopping.

All photos via Taobao.