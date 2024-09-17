Tanjong Beach Club to close for revamp on Oct. 21, 2024, reopens early 2025

Tanjong Beach Club in Sentosa is set to close on Oct. 21, 2024 for a revamp.

The beach club aims to reopen in the first quarter of 2025, The Lo and Behold Group told The Straits Times.

Details of the revamp have not been shared, however.

"Smack My Beach Up" final edition

Tanjong Beach Club has been around for 14 years. It first opened in 2010 at Tanjong Beach.

Back in 2013, it was mentioned by CNN as one of the world's 50 best beach bars.

To commemorate its upcoming hiatus, the beach club will also be hosting the final edition of its "Smack My Beach Up" party on Sep. 28, 2024:

The party will last nine hours, from 1pm to 10pm.

The caption reads: "Featuring a DJ marathon, with a killer line-up of long-time friends and popular sounds, as you soak up that stunning view we’ve shared together over the years."

Top photo from tanjongbeachclub/Instagram & Tanjong Beach Club website.