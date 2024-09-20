Back

Taiwan now recognises same-sex marriages between Taiwanese & Chinese people

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Taiwan in May 2019.

Amber Tay | September 20, 2024, 11:11 AM

Taiwan has recognised same-sex marriages between Taiwanese and Chinese people starting Sep. 19.

This means that couples who hail from Taiwan and China can register their marriage in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said document verification and marriage procedure for same-sex Taiwanese-Chinese couples would be similar to the process for heterosexual Taiwanese-Chinese couples.

Similar to heterosexual Taiwanese-Chinese couples, same-sex Taiwanese-Chinese couples will need to marry abroad before they can register their marriage in Taiwan.

Same-sex Taiwanese-Chinese couples must first register their marriage in one of the 36 countries which recognise same-sex marriage, including Greece, Australia, and the U.S.

After submitting their marriage certificates and other documents, the couple will have to pass an interview with relevant authorities.

The couple will then be able to register their marriage in Taiwan.

Same-sex marriage legalised in Taiwan in 2019

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Taiwan in May 2019, marking Asia's first same-sex marriage bill to get passed.

Transnational same-sex marriage was recognised by Taiwan in January 2023, meaning marriage between its citizens and their foreign partners would be recognised even if the partners' countries do not allow same-sex marriage, excluding China.

Photo via Andrew Leu/Unsplash

