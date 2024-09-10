Starbucks S'pore has Hello Kitty-themed frappuccino & merchandise

Great news to all Hello Kitty fans.

To celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, Starbucks has launched a special collaboration featuring exclusive drinks, a collection of drinkware items, and lifestyle accessories.

Hello Kitty-inspired drinks

Inspired by Hello Kitty's favourite treat, Mama's Apple Pie, Starbucks has introduced two new beverages: the Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage and the Red Apple Frozen Tea.

The Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage features a chunky apple sauce base that resembles the taste of freshly baked apple pie, layered with milk and Frappuccino syrup.

The Red Apple Frozen Tea pays tribute to Hello Kitty’s signature red bow with its vibrant apple hue.

This beverage combines Teavana Zen Clouds Oolong Tea with sweet apple sauce and chunky bits.

All drinks are topped with Hello Kitty’s signature bow.

These beverages will be available in-store, through the Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay app, Starbucks Delivers, and via food delivery partners including GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo.

Limited-edition merchandise

The collection showcases designs of the beloved character with her classic red bow, dressed in Starbucks' classic green apron, and accompanied by her teddy bear, Tiny Chum.

The curated collection also has an apron, a phone charm, a lanyard, and a plush toy.

Blind box collectables are available, featuring miniature cup clips of Hello Kitty and her Tiny Chum.

The Hello Kitty Starbucks Card and merchandise will be available in stores, Starbucks Online Store, LazMall and ShopeeMall, while stocks last.

For more details about the merchandise, visit the official Starbucks Singapore website.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren and Starbucks Singapore.