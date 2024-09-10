Back

Starbucks S'pore has Hello Kitty-themed frappuccino & merchandise

Cuteness overload.

Charlize Kon | September 10, 2024, 05:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Great news to all Hello Kitty fans.

To celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, Starbucks has launched a special collaboration featuring exclusive drinks, a collection of drinkware items, and lifestyle accessories.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Starbucks Singapore (@starbuckssg)

Hello Kitty-inspired drinks

Inspired by Hello Kitty's favourite treat, Mama's Apple Pie, Starbucks has introduced two new beverages: the Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage and the Red Apple Frozen Tea.

The Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage features a chunky apple sauce base that resembles the taste of freshly baked apple pie, layered with milk and Frappuccino syrup.

Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino® Blended Beverage Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

The Red Apple Frozen Tea pays tribute to Hello Kitty’s signature red bow with its vibrant apple hue.

This beverage combines Teavana Zen Clouds Oolong Tea with sweet apple sauce and chunky bits.

Red Apple Frozen Tea Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

All drinks are topped with Hello Kitty’s signature bow.

These beverages will be available in-store, through the Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay app, Starbucks Delivers, and via food delivery partners including GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo.

Limited-edition merchandise

The collection showcases designs of the beloved character with her classic red bow, dressed in Starbucks' classic green apron, and accompanied by her teddy bear, Tiny Chum.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

The curated collection also has an apron, a phone charm, a lanyard, and a plush toy.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Blind box collectables are available, featuring miniature cup clips of Hello Kitty and her Tiny Chum.

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Hello Kitty Starbucks Card and merchandise will be available in stores, Starbucks Online Store, LazMall and ShopeeMall, while stocks last.

For more details about the merchandise, visit the official Starbucks Singapore website.

@mothership.nova Hello Kitty | Starbucks collection 📅: From Sep. 10, 10am in stores & online; 12pm on LazMall & ShopeeMall 🎀: Plushie Stainless Steel Tumbler Ceramic Cup Blind Box #tiktoksg #singapore #starbucks #hellokitty #whattodo #whattoplay #sgnews #tumbler #tumblersoftiktok ♬ Touch - KATSEYE

Top images via Fasiha Nazren and Starbucks Singapore.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Bridge in Vietnam collapses into river during typhoon, 13 people missing

The bridge had no safety issues prior to its collapse.

September 10, 2024, 05:08 PM

2 women boo at winners on stage after children's reading competition at Woodlands Regional Library

Boo to the women.

September 10, 2024, 05:00 PM

Juvenile chicken seen being trapped by pest control company in Queenstown

Acres co-CEO Kalai Vanan said that the pest control company might have been engaged due to complaints from the public.

September 10, 2024, 04:58 PM

Edwin Tong hopes Pope's visit will inspire S'poreans to foster 'trust & harmony' in multi-religious society

"As Pope Francis has emphasized through his work, unity and fraternity can only be achieved through open and honest dialogue across all religions," said Tong.

September 10, 2024, 03:57 PM

MOE takes legal action against contractors for Mobile Guardian breach, to roll out new app by Jan. 2025

Schools are also providing help to students, including those that need emotional support.

September 10, 2024, 03:35 PM

Heavy road traffic expected at S'pore Sports Hub on Sep. 12 for Papal Mass

Singapore Sports Hub advised those visiting to take public transport on the day.

September 10, 2024, 03:19 PM

School exams are not competitions: Chan Chun Sing on new GEP

There seems to be an assumption that if there are "gifted", then there are also "non-gifted", he said.

September 10, 2024, 02:14 PM

PSA: You can now use Taobao in English

Best news ever for those who “can’t Chinese”.

September 10, 2024, 02:02 PM

'Don't put the platform workers in the middle of this': Indranee Rajah reminds Parliament as debate on workers' rights turns political

The exchange broke out as parliamentarians were debating a bill to strengthen protections for platform workers.

September 10, 2024, 01:44 PM

Search teams find body of Indonesian man, 68, in river, likely attacked by a crocodile

He told his wife he was going to bathe in the river behind their house shortly before the incident.

September 10, 2024, 01:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.