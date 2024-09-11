Back

Vincent Ng & Terence Cao to star in vertical web series created by S'porean director Sam Loh

Fasiha Nazren | September 11, 2024, 10:26 AM

Star Live, a live-streaming platform founded by Jack Neo and Terence Cao, will have its first web series.

Dubbed the first vertical web series in Singapore, "The Executioner" is an action-packed series created by Singaporean film director Sam Loh.

The series will feature and is directed by Cao.

It will also star fellow local actors Sunny Pang and Vincent Ng.

In a press conference on Sep. 10, Cao said that it is in the midst of production.

The free-to-watch series will air on social media platforms by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Top image from Jteam and Vincent Ng's Instagram page.

