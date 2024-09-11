Back

S'pore Airlines plane on Hong Kong airport tarmac for 4 hours, then cancelled over technical issue

The issue persisted despite multiple efforts by engineers to fix it.

Matthias Ang | September 11, 2024, 11:43 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The passengers of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight found themselves stuck on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport for about four hours before they were eventually informed that the flight had been cancelled.

Plane encountered technical issue on the ground

In response to Mothership's queries, SIA said flight SQ893, operating from Hong Kong to Singapore on Sep. 10, encountered a technical issue on the ground.

This technical issue persisted despite multiple efforts by ground engineers to fix it.

The flight was subsequently cancelled, with all passengers and crew disembarking the craft normally.

SIA then transferred the affected passengers to alternative flights.

Plane was scheduled to take off at 3:40pm, passengers disembarked at 8pm

According to The Straits Times, the flight was scheduled to take off at 3:40pm.

The disembarkation of passengers took place at about 8pm.

A passenger surnamed Tan, aged 59, was quoted as saying that the captain had informed passengers that there was an issue with the plane and that engineers would be carrying out checks.

The crew also served them juice and water.

At one point, the air-conditioning and lights briefly went out, which made the cabin feel "warm and stuffy", she added.

Passengers were then told at 7:30pm that the flight was cancelled.

Tan said she was eventually rebooked on a Cathay Pacific flight slated to depart for Singapore at 1:40am on Sep. 11.

SIA added: "SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority."

Top photo by Saif Zaman via Unsplash

2.5m batik painting & origami doves prepared for Pope Francis' visit to Catholic Junior College

The pope will be visiting Catholic Junior College on Friday, Sep. 12, 2024.

September 11, 2024, 11:29 AM

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

A big one.

September 11, 2024, 11:24 AM

Lower earnings as pool of taxi & private-hire drivers grew 8%, while ridership up only 1%: Amy Khor

Earnings go up during periods of high demand, and go down when supply outstrips demand.

September 11, 2024, 11:00 AM

Vincent Ng & Terence Cao to star in vertical web series created by S'porean director Sam Loh

Cool.

September 11, 2024, 10:26 AM

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris 1st US presidential debate: As it happened

The first debate between the two candidates.

September 11, 2024, 08:58 AM

Nail Palace fined S$30,000, director gets 4 months' jail for breaching court orders, 1st such case in S'pore

The businesses had failed to publish details of their court orders and inform customers about it.

September 11, 2024, 12:43 AM

George Yeo's experience with the Pope caused me to question the very meaning of life

Help Desk Overtime: In our relatively brief time on Earth, it is the impact that we have on people that will determine our legacy.

September 10, 2024, 09:40 PM

S'pore govt may review regulations on online gaming loot boxes if found to drive gambling

Research shows that children who play games with loot boxes are more likely to experience gambling problems.

September 10, 2024, 07:19 PM

M'sian man, 34, arrested for suspected trafficking after drugs worth S$305,000 found in car: CNB

Investigations are ongoing.

September 10, 2024, 06:55 PM

Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado secretly loses 115kg over last 2 years, unveils new look

He is now healthier than a lot of the people who made fun of him.

September 10, 2024, 06:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.