Back

'Spy x Family' special menu at Genki Sushi S'pore from Sep. 19 to Nov. 3, 2024

Oishii.

Charlize Kon | September 16, 2024, 04:57 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Japanese manga and anime series "Spy x Family" is collaborating with Genki Sushi to launch a special menu from Sep. 19 to Nov. 3, 2024.

@mothership.nova Spy x Family at Genki Sushi 📅: Sep. 19 to Nov. 3, 2024 📍: Available at all outlets islandwide 🍴: Hiyashi Tanuki Udon S$4.90 Chicken Stew S$6.90 Anya Croquette S$2.90 Stellar Ebi Katsu S$2.90 Ebi Mentai Maki S$4.90 Anya’s Beef & Peanut Butter Maki S$4.90 Kaisen Gunkan S$4.40 Kani Salad Edo-mae S$3.60 Aburi Maguro S$3.40 Clam Chowder S$3.90 Spy x Family Special Parfait Matcha S$6.40 Bond Mofu-Mofu Parfait Hokkaido Milk S$6.40 Redeem a free mobile strap with a minimum spend of S$50 Genki Premium Members can redeem a free Anya tote bag with a minimum spend of S$50, while stocks last Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #foodtok #wheretoeat #japanesefood #genkisushi #spyxfamily #anime #anya #sushi #dateideassg #spyxfamilyanime #sgnews @アニメ『SPY×FAMILY』公式 @Genki Sushi SG ♬ ミックスナッツ - Official髭男dism

This exclusive menu will be available at all 21 Genki Sushi outlets islandwide.

The menu features 10 "Spy x Family"-inspired dishes, including a dish inspired by main character Anya’s favourite peanuts.

Genki Sushi SPY x FAMILY Menu 1 Photo courtesy of Genki Sushi.

Genki Sushi SPY x FAMILY Menu 2 Photo courtesy of Genki Sushi.

Here's a look at the items on the menu:

Anya's Beef and Peanut Butter Maki (S$4.90++)

Sushi roll packed with tender short plate beef and crunchy cucumbers, finished with strips of Japanese sweet omelette and a housemade peanut sauce.

Anya Beef and Peanut Butter Maki Photo by Livia Soh.

Stellar Ebi Katsu (S$2.90++)

Crispy star-shaped shrimp cutlets.

Stella Ebi Katsu Photo by Livia Soh.

Hiyashi Tanuki Udon (S$4.90++)

Chilled Japanese udon served with crab stick, tamago, cucumber, and crispy tempura bits.

The dish is drizzled with a Japanese sesame sauce.

Hiyashi Tanuki Udon. Photo by Livia Soh.

Chicken Stew (S$6.90++)

Chicken chunks in a thick gravy with potatoes and carrots.

Comes with a side of a Japanese sweet omelette and rice.

Chicken Stew Photo by Livia Soh.

Anya Croquette (S$2.90++)

Crispy, deep-fried mashed potato featuring an imprint of Anya's face.

Anya Croquette Photo by Livia Soh.

Anya Croquette dip Photo by Livia Soh.

Ebi Mentai Maki (S$4.90++)

Maki rolls stuffed with shrimp, Japanese sweet omelette, cucumber filling and topped off with mentaiko sauce.

Ebi Mentai Maki Photo by Livia Soh.

Kaisen Gunkan (S$4.40++)

Kaisen Gunkan Photo by Livia Soh.

Kani Salad Edo-mae (S$3.60++)

Kani Salad Edo-mae Photo by Livia Soh.

Aburi Maguro (S$3.40++)

Aburi Maguro Photo by Livia Soh.

Clam Chowder (S$2.90++)

Clam Chowder Photo by Livia Soh.

Bond Mofu-Mofu Milk (S$6.40++) and Matcha Parfait Hokkaido (S$6.40++)

Bond Mofu-Mofu Parfait Hokkaido Milk Photo by Livia Soh.

Bond Mofu-Mofu Parfait Matcha Photo by Livia Soh.

Limited-edition merchandise

Fans can also look forward to free merchandise.

Genki Premium Members can redeem a limited edition Anya tote bag with a minimum spend of S$50.

Spy x family and Genki Sushi merch Photo courtesy of Genki Sushi.

The tote bags are available in limited quantities at each store and can be redeemed using an e-voucher.

Non-members can receive a Genki's Good Luck Mobile Strap with a minimum spend of S$50 at Genki Sushi during the promotional period.

This was a media preview at Genki Sushi.

Top images via Livia Soh.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Bookings for JB hotels likely to rise over S'pore F1 night race weekend due to spillover effect

Build-up to race weekend.

September 16, 2024, 04:49 PM

dipndip S'pore launching new savoury menu items like waffle quesadilla, crepes & tortilla pizza

Yums.

September 16, 2024, 04:39 PM

Mooncake from M'sia recalled due to E. Coli, bakery attributes it to 'mishandling' by 3rd party warehouse

Baker’s Cottage's Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake was recalled after exceeding levels of E. coli were detected.

September 16, 2024, 04:38 PM

Cafe behind TikTok-viral cheesecake tarts opens outlet at Scotts Square

Very gooey.

September 16, 2024, 04:23 PM

NEA unveils new AI chatbot 'Bloobin' to help check if items can be recycled

You can send the chatbot photos of the items and it will check if they can be recycled.

September 16, 2024, 03:17 PM

TikTok famous song, 'the cutest pair', written by S'porean Regina Song, 20, who shares what it's like to be unknown IRL

Lots of feels.

September 16, 2024, 02:10 PM

China company gives all staff & interns iPhone 16 Pro for free

@myboss

September 16, 2024, 02:06 PM

AirAsia's Tony Fernandes wades into SIA Engineering Company controversy, wants 'full transparency'

Fernandes clarified that he supported the presence of the company in Malaysia however.

September 16, 2024, 01:16 PM

PAS opens associate membership to non-Muslims, except atheists

However, the associate membership is not open to atheists.

September 16, 2024, 01:06 PM

Donald Trump says 'I hate Taylor Swift!'

He did it in all caps.

September 16, 2024, 12:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.