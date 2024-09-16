'Spy x Family' special menu at Genki Sushi S'pore from Sep. 19 to Nov. 3, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Japanese manga and anime series "Spy x Family" is collaborating with Genki Sushi to launch a special menu from Sep. 19 to Nov. 3, 2024.

This exclusive menu will be available at all 21 Genki Sushi outlets islandwide.

The menu features 10 "Spy x Family"-inspired dishes, including a dish inspired by main character Anya’s favourite peanuts.

Here's a look at the items on the menu:

Anya's Beef and Peanut Butter Maki (S$4.90++)

Sushi roll packed with tender short plate beef and crunchy cucumbers, finished with strips of Japanese sweet omelette and a housemade peanut sauce.

Stellar Ebi Katsu (S$2.90++)

Crispy star-shaped shrimp cutlets.

Hiyashi Tanuki Udon (S$4.90++)

Chilled Japanese udon served with crab stick, tamago, cucumber, and crispy tempura bits.

The dish is drizzled with a Japanese sesame sauce.

Chicken Stew (S$6.90++)

Chicken chunks in a thick gravy with potatoes and carrots.

Comes with a side of a Japanese sweet omelette and rice.

Anya Croquette (S$2.90++)

Crispy, deep-fried mashed potato featuring an imprint of Anya's face.

Ebi Mentai Maki (S$4.90++)

Maki rolls stuffed with shrimp, Japanese sweet omelette, cucumber filling and topped off with mentaiko sauce.

Kaisen Gunkan (S$4.40++)

Kani Salad Edo-mae (S$3.60++)

Aburi Maguro (S$3.40++)

Clam Chowder (S$2.90++)

Bond Mofu-Mofu Milk (S$6.40++) and Matcha Parfait Hokkaido (S$6.40++)

Limited-edition merchandise

Fans can also look forward to free merchandise.

Genki Premium Members can redeem a limited edition Anya tote bag with a minimum spend of S$50.

The tote bags are available in limited quantities at each store and can be redeemed using an e-voucher.

Non-members can receive a Genki's Good Luck Mobile Strap with a minimum spend of S$50 at Genki Sushi during the promotional period.

