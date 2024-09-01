New eatery at Tampines 1 serves charcoal-grilled chicken, has 18 sauces & over 20 sides

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

There's a new chicken place in Singapore.

Located at Tampines 1, S.O.S Chicken specialises in charcoal-grilled chicken.

S.O.S Chicken has 18 types of sauces and over 20 sides to pair with the charcoal-grilled chicken.

Here's what we tasted off the menu:

Charcoal-Grilled Rotisserie (Half: S$13.50++, Whole: S$25.50++)

The eatery's signature sauces are the S.O.S Chilli Lime and S.O.S Charred Ginger Scallion.

Popular choices also feature Singaporean flavours such as Garlic Chilli and Garlic Soy, along with Korean favourites like Ganjeong and Gochujang.

Potato Gratin (S$5.50++)

Mashed Potato (S$5.50++)

Japchae (S$6.50++)

Spanish Crispy Potatoes (S$5.50++)

Sautéed Mushrooms (S$5.50++)

Chocolate Lava Cake (S$11.90++)

Served with vanilla ice cream and crumble.

Profiteroles (S$9.90++)

French choux pastry balls with custard filling.

Tiramisu (S$9.90++)

Made with coffee, marsala wine and mixed berries.

S.O.S Chicken

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-21/22/23, Tampines 1 Singapore 529536

Operating hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

This is a media preview at S.O.S Chicken.

Top photos via Livia Soh.