New eatery at Tampines 1 serves charcoal-grilled chicken, has 18 sauces & over 20 sides

Yum.

Charlize Kon | September 01, 2024, 06:26 PM

There's a new chicken place in Singapore.

Located at Tampines 1, S.O.S Chicken specialises in charcoal-grilled chicken.

S.O.S Chicken has 18 types of sauces and over 20 sides to pair with the charcoal-grilled chicken.

Here's what we tasted off the menu:

Charcoal-Grilled Rotisserie (Half: S$13.50++, Whole: S$25.50++)

SOS Chicken Picture by Livia Soh.

The eatery's signature sauces are the S.O.S Chilli Lime and S.O.S Charred Ginger Scallion.

Popular choices also feature Singaporean flavours such as Garlic Chilli and Garlic Soy, along with Korean favourites like Ganjeong and Gochujang.

SOS Sauces Photo by Livia Soh.

Potato Gratin (S$5.50++)

Potato Gratin Photo by Livia Soh.

Mashed Potato (S$5.50++)

Mashed Potato Photo by Livia Soh.

Japchae (S$6.50++)

Japchae Photo by Livia Soh.

Spanish Crispy Potatoes (S$5.50++)

Spanish Crispy Potato Photo by Livia Soh.

Sautéed Mushrooms (S$5.50++)

Sauteed Mushrooms Photo by Livia Soh.

Chocolate Lava Cake (S$11.90++)

Served with vanilla ice cream and crumble.

Chocolate Lava Cake Photo by Livia Soh.

Profiteroles (S$9.90++)

French choux pastry balls with custard filling.

Profiteroles Photo by Livia Soh.

Tiramisu (S$9.90++)

Made with coffee, marsala wine and mixed berries.

Tiramisu Photo by Livia Soh.

@mothership.nova S.O.S Chicken 📅: Promotion ends Aug. 31 📍: Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, 01-21, S529536 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 11pm 🍴: Half Chicken S$13.50 Potato Gratin S$5.50 Sriracha Onion Rings S$6.50 Mashed Potato S$5.50 Japchae S$6.50 Spanish Crispy Potatoes S$5.50 Sautéed Mushrooms S$5.50 Chocolate Lava Cake S$11.90 Profiteroles S$9.90 Tiramisu S$9.90 Classic Lemonade S$6 Matcha Latte S$6 Prices exclude GST & service charge Terms & conditions apply #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #soschicken #chicken #sgdeals #tampines #sgnews #foodtok #tampines1 #singapore #dateideassg ♬ original sound - Paris Brett

S.O.S Chicken

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-21/22/23, Tampines 1 Singapore 529536

Operating hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

This is a media preview at S.O.S Chicken.

Top photos via Livia Soh.

