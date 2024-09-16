Mooncake from M'sia recalled due to E. Coli, bakery attributes it to 'mishandling' by 3rd party warehouse

Baker’s Cottage's Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake was recalled after exceeding levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) were detected in its products, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Sep. 13.

Two days later, the Malaysian bakery released a statement saying that mishandling during transit and storage at a third-party warehouse may have led to product deterioration.

Singapore Food Agency

During SFA's regulatory sampling of mooncakes, E. coli at levels exceeding the standards for Singapore’s food regulations were detected in the snow skin mooncakes, the agency said.

The importer, Ewayz Pte Ltd, was directed to recall the implicated products as a precautionary measure.

The mooncakes' expiration date is Dec. 31, 2024.

SFA advised consumers who have purchased the implicated products to avoid consuming them.

Those who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers can also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Mishandling at a third-party warehouse

"While we ensured compliance with SFA standards before exporting to Singapore, it appears that mishandling during transit and storage at a third-party warehouse may have led to product deterioration," Baker's Cottage said.

The bakery added it sincerely regrets the situation and is taking immediate steps to rectify it.

Baker's Cottage said ensuring the safety of its products remained its highest priority, and the bakery will implement measures to prevent similar issues in the future.

A bacteria commonly found in the intestines of people and animals, E. coli can be introduced during the production process when cross contamination occurs.

Though most types of E. coli are harmless, some strains may cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

Durian mooncakes were recalled just a day prior

SFA also recently recalled Four Seasons Durian’s Mini D24 Durian Mooncake on Sep. 12, after Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) was detected at levels exceeding the standards for Singapore’s food regulations.

Similarly, the manufacturer of the mooncake, Four Seasons Durian Pte Ltd, was directed to recall the implicated products.

Top image via Singapore Food Agency