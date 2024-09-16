M'sian man caught smuggling 6 kittens into S'pore in modified car dashboard, jailed

After taking up a job to smuggle six kittens into Singapore, a Malaysian man was stopped for a spot check at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers caught Law Wei Bin, 29, red-handed with the animals stuffed in a modified dashboard compartment of his car.

Smuggled animals into Singapore 6 times

Court documents indicated that Law started smuggling animals into Singapore from April 2024.

Earlier in March 2024, Law had asked his friend "Ah Wei" over WeChat about a job to smuggle animals into Singapore.

Ah Wei told Law he would make the necessary arrangements.

A few days later, an unknown Chinese man contacted Law and asked him to have his car modified at a workshop in Johor Bahru.

Law paid about RM2,000 (S$602.25) for the modifications, which took about two weeks.

When there were deliveries to be made, the same man would contact Law at about 10am and tell him to pick the animals up at about 8pm to 9pm the same day, at a specified location in Johor Bahru.

The man would then pass Law the animals to be stored in his modified dashboard compartment, and tell him the delivery address in Singapore.

Law was paid RM500 (S$150.50) for each successful delivery, to his bank account in Malaysia.

He admitted that he successfully smuggled between 10 to 30 animals into Singapore on six occasions from April 2024 onwards.

Caught

However, things did not go to plan for Law's last attempt on Jun. 6, 2024.

After collecting the six kittens and driving to Woodlands checkpoint, Law was stopped there at 8:20pm by an ICA officer doing a routine check.

Officers then found the modified compartment in Law's car.

Officers also recovered the six kittens ensconced inside and sent them to AVS Animal Quarantine Centre (AQC) for microchipping, physical examination and quarantine.

Cramped, poorly ventilated and unsanitary conditions: Doctor

Based on the examination of the kittens at AQC, a doctor assessed in a report that two of them had been transported in cramped conditions that were "unsuitable" and "would have caused unnecessary suffering".

"The animals would have experienced significant discomfort because of restricted movement, inability to adopt natural positions, as well as being jostled by the movement of the other animals," the doctor explained.

The doctor also noted that as the compartment would have been poorly ventilated as it was visibly concealed on all sides, which coupled with unsanitary conditions, would have facilitated the spread of viruses.

All of the kittens tested positive for feline parvovirus (FPV), which are highly contagious viruses that can be transmitted via faecal-oral contact, can cause gastrointestinal disease, and could be fatal.

Had been trying to make money for wedding: Defence

Law pleaded guilty to four charges under the Animals and Birds Act, on Sep. 13.

Eight other charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the prosecution asked for a sentence of 28 weeks to 34 weeks' jail for Law.

The prosecution pointed out that Law had smuggled animals five times before his arrest, bringing in two to six animals each time, and actively accepted such work in order to make money.

In mitigation, Law's defence lawyer said Law was a first-time offender and that he regretted his actions.

The lawyer added that Law had been trying to make money in preparation for his wedding.

The judge sentenced Law to 18 weeks' jail on Sep. 13.

Related articles:

Top image from court documents