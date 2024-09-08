S$100,000 lost in 1 week to Singtel impersonation scams: SPF

The police have seen a surge in cases involving the impersonation of Singtel.

Since Sep. 2, 2024, at least 14 cases were reported, with total losses amounting to at least S$100,000, according to a press release dated Sep. 7.

How the scam works

Victims received messages informing them of "expiring Singtel points".

They would then be redirected via URL link to a phishing website resembling the actual Singtel redemption page, where they were asked to select and redeem their gifts.

Victims were subsequently directed to a payment page and asked to input their credit or debit card details and one-time passwords.

They realised they were fooled when they received notifications from their banks of unauthorised transactions.

How to avoid getting scammed

The police advised the public to adopt the following precautionary measures to avoid getting scammed:

Activate international call and SMS blocking features. Only use official banking apps downloaded from official app stores to make transfers or payments. Add the ScamShield app and set security features such as two-factor authentication for banking apps, social media and Singpass accounts. Set transaction limits on internet banking transactions, including PayLah and PayNow. Check for scam signs with official sources such as the companies themselves or Scam Alert. Always verify the authenticity of unsolicited clickable links you receive and check the webpage addresses for discrepancies. Never disclose personal information, internet banking and social media account details, and OTPs to anyone. Be cautious of attractive deals that seem too good to be true. Warn family and friends about scam encounters. Call your bank immediately if you think you have fallen victim to a scam.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.

If urgent police assistance is needed, dial 999.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force