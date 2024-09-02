S'porean man & woman, aged 41 & 38, arrested after heroin, 'Ice', 'Ecstasy', cannabis & more found in Bedok North unit

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized a large amount of heroin, "Ice" (methamphetamine), and other drugs during a raid near Bedok North Avenue 4 on Aug. 30.

The drugs seized, which could feed the addiction of about 1,550 drug abusers for a week, have an estimated worth of about S$343,000, according to a Sep. 2 news release issued by CNB.

2 Singaporeans arrested

According to CNB, its officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok North Avenue 4 for suspected drug activities on Aug. 30 afternoon.

Following the raid, a 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both Singaporeans, were arrested within the unit.

A total of about 2.8kg of heroin, 385g of "Ice", 51g of "Ecstasy", 24g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine, and 13 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered within the unit as well.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

An offence to traffic drugs into Singapore

CNB reminded the public that it is an offence for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for trafficking in a controlled drug.

It does not matter whether the person does any of the above on his or her behalf, or behalf of any other person in or outside of Singapore.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin" or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty, said CNB.

