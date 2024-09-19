S'porean motorcyclist, 52, dies at Johor Causeway after crashing & getting run over by another motorcycle

A 52-year-old motorcyclist died after getting into an accident along the Johor side of the Causeway.

He had been travelling from Singapore towards Johor Bahru when he crashed his bike and was run over by another motorcycle, as reported by China Press.

The accident occurred at about 1:40pm on Sep. 18.

Crashed into guardrail

According to his passport found at the scene, the deceased was named Mohammad Razim.

He was riding along the motorcycle lane when he lost control of his bike and crashed into the guardrails.

The crash caused him to fall onto the road.

A motorcycle then ran over him.

China Press reported that the victim suffered severe injuries to his head and body.

He died at the scene.

Case under investigation

Malaysia police are currently investigating the case as dangerous and reckless driving causing death.

Singapore police have notified the deceased’s family and are looking for witnesses, said 8world News.

