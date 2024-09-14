S'porean man, 50, reportedly arrested in Batam for raping stepdaughter, 16, since 2022

Police in Batam, Indonesia, have reportedly arrested a Singaporean man for sexually deviant acts committed against his underage stepdaughter.

The Singaporean known as AH, 50, was arrested on Sep. 7 at his home in Mutiara View, Sekupang, Indonesia media Batampos reported.

He was suspected of repeatedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter since 2022.

Among the items retrieved during the arrest were a sex toy, two cell phones, and a Singapore passport, as posted by Batampos on Instagram.

Carried out the act since 2022

According to the police, AH allegedly carried out the act some 120 times since 2022 until the last incident on Sep. 3, 2024.

Sekupang Head of Criminal Investigation M. Ridho said the case was discovered after the police received a report from a friend of the victim's mother.

The victim's mother requested help to escape from her house as AH allegedly constantly acted violently towards her.

While investigating the situation, the victim revealed that she was often raped by her stepfather.

The mother's friend immediately lodged a police report.

Investigations ongoing

The case is currently being investigated under Articles 81 and 82 of the Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 17 of 2016 concerning child protection.

The suspect is currently detained for further investigations.

Top image via @batampos/Instagram.