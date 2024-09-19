S'porean man, 31, wanted for drug trafficking, arrested in Thailand

A 31-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Thailand on Sep. 17 for allegedly trafficking drugs into Singapore.

According to a news release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sep. 19, investigations into two other drug trafficking cases in December 2020 and November 2022 revealed his involvement.

Thai officers reportedly acted on a tip-off from CNB and arrested the man in his home in the Bang Phli District of Samut Prakan, reported Thailand English-language media Khaosod English.

Left Singapore since April 2016

According to CNB, investigations revealed that the man had reportedly supplied drugs to associates in Singapore to be subsequently sold and trafficked in the country.

Two other persons who were involved in the drug trafficking cases, aged 21 and 29 at the time of arrest, were charged for trafficking substantial amounts of methamphetamine separately.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to more than 22 years' jail with 15 strokes of the cane, while the 29-year-old was sentenced to eight years' jail and seven strokes of the cane.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against the 31-year-old man, but immigration records revealed that he had fled Singapore on Apr. 11, 2016.

He was later arrested in Thailand after CNB contacted its foreign counterparts, before being deported to Singapore and handed over to CNB on Sep. 19.

Leon Chan, acting director of CNB, expressed his appreciation to Thai authorities for their cooperation and "swift action".

He added: "Drug syndicates exploit global interconnectivity to operate remotely, creating threats that extend far beyond borders and inflicting profound impacts on the safety and security of our local community."

He said CNB will continue to collaborate closely with foreign counterparts to locate drug syndicates and "dismantle their networks".

Used Thailand as "transit hub", involved in two other cases: Thai authorities

Leaders of the Thailand Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) said in a press conference on Sep. 18 that the man had used the country as a "transit hub" for trafficking drugs to Singapore and Australia, reported Khaosod English.

He had allegedly shipped "ice" or methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy in international parcels, and was also allegedly involved in two cases of drug trafficking in March and November 2021.

Officers had reportedly seized drugs bound for Singapore and Australia, and discovered that the senders were allegedly linked to the man.

During his arrest on Sep. 17, authorities found luxury items in his residence.

They also noted that he was not gainfully employed but appeared to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

According to CNB, he will be charged on Sep. 20.

If found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, he may face a minimum of five years' jail and five strokes of the cane for drugs less than 167g, or up to 30 years' jail of for life and 15 strokes of the cane for drugs less than 250g, or the death penalty for drugs more than 250g.

Investigations into other members of the syndicate are ongoing.

