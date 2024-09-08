S'pore's top 10 richest have collective net worth of S$150 billion

The connection between Taylor Swift, Lawrence Wong, and some of Singapore's richest might not be so obvious at first glance.

However, sold-out pop concerts by artists such as Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Bruno Mars helped boost Singapore's economy, which saw two consecutive quarters of growth according to statistics by the Ministry of Trade & Industry.

The swearing in of Lawrence Wong also supposedly contributed to positive sentiments, which lifted the stock market, leading to the collective net worth of the country’s 50 richest tycoons rising by over 10 per cent to US$195 billion (approximately S$253 billion) according to Forbes.

They were reported to have a collective wealth of US$177 billion in 2023.

Eduardo Saverin topped the list

Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was Singapore's richest person in 2023, and again in 2024.

His net worth increased from US$16 billion 2023 to US$29 billion (approximately S$37 billion) in 2024.

He was followed by sibling Robert and Philip Ng of Far East Organisation, who have a combined fortune of US$14.4 billion and have also retained their position.

Li Xiting, chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, held the third spot with a net worth of S$13.4 billion.

Wee family in seventh place

The heirs of late UOB chairman emeritus Wee Cho Yaw have entered the list at seventh place, with a net worth of US$7.8 billion.

The late Wee's eldest son, Wee Ee Cheong, is UOB's deputy chairman and chief executive, followed by Wee Ee Chao, chairman of Tiger Balm maker Haw Par and brokerage firm UOB Kay Hian.

The youngest son, Wee Ee Lim, is chairman of listed property developer UOL Group.

Top 10

Here's a list of the top 10 richest people in Singapore and their net worths, according to Forbes.

Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Meta Platforms (US$29 billion) Robert and Philip Ng, controllers of Far East Organisation (US$14.4 billion) Li Xiting, chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics (US$13.4 billion) Kwek Leng Beng and family, executive chairman of Hong Leong Group (US$11.5 billion) Goh Cheng Liang, founder of Wuthelam Holdings (US$10.4 billion) Khoo family, heirs of Khoo Teck Puat (US$9.2 billion) Wee family, heirs of Wee Cho Yaw (US$7.8 billion) Kwee brothers, siblings who control Pontiac land Group (US$6.8 billion) Leo KoGuan, founder and chairman of SHI International (US$6.7 billion) Zang Yong and Shu Ping, chairman and co-founder of Haidilao (US$6.5 billion)

Top photo via Julien de Salaberry/Unsplash