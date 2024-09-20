Over S$30,000 collected for Bukit Merah flat fire victims after anonymous TikToker’s appeal, but family not in need of more donations

After reading that a family's house in Bukit Merah had been destroyed in a fire, a Singapore man started collecting donations to help the family rebuild their home.

Sharing on his TikTok page, Something For Someone, the man started the fundraising campaign on Sep. 15 with a PayNow QR.

"A little goes a long way. All proceeds goes to them," he wrote in the caption.

By Sep. 17, more than S$4,000 had been raised during the first phase of fundraising, and this amount was given to the family.

As of Sep. 19, more than S$30,000 have been raised.

However, the family apparently do not require further donations.

Raising funds

The TikToker, who wanted to be known only as "Z", shared with Mothership that he decided to use his platform to help when he saw that people were keen to help Liu and his family but had no avenue to do so.

"I have always believe[d] in the good of helping others regardless if they are a stranger or not. I am here to inspire others, [and] small gestures can go a long way," said Z.

After setting up the PayNow QR code for donations and sharing it on his TikTok, Z visited the flat in Bukit Merah to get more information.

However, as the house was empty, the man just left a note, hoping to contact the family.

He also left a plushie behind as "a gesture of hope".

In response to concerns by others regarding the handling of the donations, Z stated that as long as he knows that his thoughts and actions come from a good place and with sincerity, he will do his best.

"I know my 'why'. We focus on the positives. The rest is just noise."

Not moving back

On Sep. 17, Z visited Liu and gave him more than S$4,000 in cash from the first round of fundraising.

Liu told Z they were doing alright and were easing into their new home.

They had also received help from people who donated items like tables, chairs, sofas, televisions, refrigerators, and clothes.

Liu said they would not return to the Bukit Merah flat and would stay on in their new house.

"Liu would like to thank everyone for their concern, love and donations. It will help them a lot to cooperate after the incident," Z wrote.

"I believe [there] is always kindness deep inside us so reach out and share the love," Z said to Mothership.

Help from MP

Radin Mas Member of Parliament Melvin Yong has also visited Liu and his family.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 16, Yong stated that the family had settled down in their new accommodation.

Yong also thanked the Radin Mas grassroots leaders and family service centre for helping the family set up their new home with new furniture, bedding and household appliances.

"I am relieved that there were no serious injuries reported due to the fire incident and those conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation have all returned home safely," Yong wrote.

Family does not require more donations

Mothership contacted the Radin Mas Constituency Office for more information, and understands from them that various government agencies are aware of Liu's situation and are monitoring it.

However, they also shared that Liu and his family have expressed frustration regarding social media comments on their situation.

The family have informed the Radin Mas Constituency Office that they do not require more donations.

Z said that Liu was initially agreeable to Z helping to collect donations on behalf of the family.

Since then, a social service group reached out to Z to say Liu and his family thank him, but have declined any future requests for assistance.

This led to Z closing the fundraiser earlier than the previous cut-off date of Sep. 20.

Z has finished collecting and accounting for all the donations and hopes to give it to Liu sometime this week.

If he cannot pass Liu the donations, Z shared that he would distribute the amount to those neighbours affected by the fire.

He is also considering donating it to another charity that helps low-income families in that area.

"This is not my money, this is money of the people. I will make sure it is handled properly."

Difficult situation

The boy's father, surnamed Liu (transliteration from Mandarin), previously told Shin Min Daily News that the fire was likely caused by the three-year-old playing with a lighter.

He added that his family faced a difficult situation as they lost all their belongings in the fire.

Liu shared that he is a cleaner, while his wife is a canteen stall assistant. Their combined monthly income is about S$2,000.

As such, it was difficult for them to purchase electrical appliances, furniture and daily necessities.

In addition, his 11-year-old daughter burst into tears upon seeing the burnt flat after returning from school as she lost her clothes, belongings, and a computer which she used for school.

Small acts of kindness

This is not the first time Z has gone out of his way to spread some kindness.

In June 2024, he gave four cartons of 100 Plus drinks to the workers cleaning up the oil spill at East Coast Park.

In addition, he bought water on top of the 100 Plus, as well as styrofoam boxes and ice to keep the drinks cool.

He shared that he paid about S$80 for everything.

He has also done other small acts of kindness by giving out packet drinks to random strangers on the street and helping shelter people from the rain as they board the bus.

"I have always believe in the good of helping others regardless if they are a stranger or not. I am here to inspire others small gestures can go a long way. Even things that are non monetary can help, like words of encouragement and acts of service."

