Benjamin Kheng, Iman Fandi & more to perform at music festival held at S'pore Sports Hub in Sep. 2024

Boom, boom, boom!

Charlize Kon | September 11, 2024, 12:51 PM

Events

Groovedriver Festival 2024 will be happening at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The festival will take place from Sep. 13 to 22, 2024.

Groovedriver Festival Poster Photo from Sports Hub's Official Website.

According to its official website, local artistes like Benjamin Kheng, Alyph, Iman Fandi and Sherman Zhuo will also be performing at the festival.

More details on the festival's secret shows and after-parties will be announced soon.

Ticket from S$68

The early bird ticket price are now on sale online.

The ticket prices range between S$68 to S$128 on different dates.

  • Sep. 14: S$68

  • Sep. 15: S$128

  • Sep. 18: S$128

  • Sep. 19: S$128

  • Sep. 21: S$98

Prices exclude a S$4 booking fee per ticket.

Top images from Benjamin Kheng and Iman Fandi's Instagram pages

