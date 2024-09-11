Benjamin Kheng, Iman Fandi & more to perform at music festival held at S'pore Sports Hub in Sep. 2024

Groovedriver Festival 2024 will be happening at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The festival will take place from Sep. 13 to 22, 2024.

According to its official website, local artistes like Benjamin Kheng, Alyph, Iman Fandi and Sherman Zhuo will also be performing at the festival.

More details on the festival's secret shows and after-parties will be announced soon.

Ticket from S$68

The early bird ticket price are now on sale online.

The ticket prices range between S$68 to S$128 on different dates.

Sep. 14: S$68

Sep. 15: S$128

Sep. 18: S$128

Sep. 19: S$128

Sep. 21: S$98

Prices exclude a S$4 booking fee per ticket.

