Ngee Ann Poly lecturer, 59, dies 1 day after brother, 56, dies of cancer, leaving their mum behind

A lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic's School of Film and Media Studies, Susanne Chan Pek Lin, 59, was found to have passed away due to a heart attack at home on Sep. 1.

Just one day before her passing, her younger brother, Leslie Chan Peng Fai, 56, passed away on Aug. 31 morning after battling lung cancer.

A cousin of the siblings shared about their passing in an interview with 8world News.

Younger brother diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer weeks ago

According to the cousin, Leslie, who worked as a private hire vehicle driver, started feeling unwell two months ago, reported 8world.

When he visited the hospital, his medical examination results showed that he had Stage 4 lung cancer.

"As his condition was quite serious at the time, he received chemotherapy. However, the cancer cells had already spread to his liver, and he passed away on Aug. 31 after being admitted to palliative care," added the cousin.

During Leslie's treatment, Susanne "took thorough care of him" and was devastated after losing him to cancer.

On the day of his passing, Susanne also helped arrange Leslie's funeral with their cousins and only returned home in the afternoon.

Elder sister passed away the next day

However, when the cousin tried to contact Susanne on Sep. 1, he did not receive a reply, reported 8world.

The family members became worried after she did not show up at Leslie's wake at 11am or pick up any of their subsequent calls.

When a female cousin went to Susanne's home and noticed no one answered the door, she alerted the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

With the help of the police and a locksmith, the female cousin entered the flat and made the heartbreaking discovery: Susanne had passed away on her bed in the bedroom.

Siblings' 89-year-old mother grief-stricken

The passing of two family members in two days left the rest of the family in shock, especially for the siblings' 89-year-old mother, the cousin told 8world.

"Their mother is grief-stricken, as she never thought her children would pass away one day apart. However, she is also very strong," he shared.

The cousin added that Leslie and Susanne had a good relationship with each other and were very filial to their mother.

"Ever since their father passed away several years ago, Leslie and Susanne had been taking care of their mother together. Leslie lived with their mother while Susanne lived on her own," he said.

Family to hold sea burial for siblings

The family will be holding a sea burial for the siblings, which was their last wish, reported 8world.

"Leslie had told me previously that no one would come to his funeral because he was single. Additionally, he did not want to trouble his family members, so he wanted to be buried at sea. Likewise, Susanne had also mentioned that she wanted a sea burial," said the cousin.

The rest of the family members will also care for the siblings' mother, he added.

Elder sister had good relationship with students, colleagues

Besides her family members, Susanne also had a good relationship with her colleagues and students at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, reported 8world.

Many of them attended her wake on Sep. 3 and 4.

One student shared that it was Susanne who helped change her mind and regain her confidence when she was crying over her major, which she did not like, and thinking of dropping out of school.

Another student also shared that Susanne had only retired recently in late February 2024 because she wanted to travel the world and do what she liked.

In 2023, Susanne received the Long Service Medal as the lead of her department at the polytechnic.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the medal is awarded to individuals who are "of irreproachable character" and whom the president is satisfied to have completed at least 25 years of service in educational organisations, amongst others.

