S'pore man, 20, with 'anime schoolgirl' & leg fetishes, pleads guilty to molesting girl, 11

A 20-year-old man in Singapore pleaded guilty on Sep. 19 to molesting an 11-year-old girl in August 2023.

According to court documents, Kieron Ng Kay Lin had stroked both of the girl's legs from her calf upwards to her thigh after playing a game with her at a staircase.

He had also allegedly committed offences to three other girls aged below 14 on separate occasions between May 2023 and January 2024.

The victims cannot be named due to a gag order.

Lured girl by pretending to have school project, played game at staircase

On Aug. 18, 2023 at around 3pm, Ng approached the 11-year-old girl at a bus stop and lied about needing help for his school project, to which the girl agreed.

He had reportedly used the same tactic in his offences to lure his victims.

Ng then took the girl to a staircase landing at an undisclosed location, before tearing and scattering pieces of a white paper on the floor.

He then told the girl to play the "giant game" by asking her to pretend that she was a giant and the pieces of paper were cities, and she had to show him how she would move through the cities.

At around 3:28pm, Ng told the girl to sit on the staircase and continue to play the game.

He sat two steps below her and started stroking each of her legs in turn from the calf upwards to her thigh.

He continued the act for at least one minute while being sexually aroused.

The girl, who felt uncomfortable, tried to tell Ng to stop but he only did so after she said that she needed to go home to do her homework.

Upon reaching home, she cried and told her mother, who then lodged a police report.

Ng was later arrested on the same day and charged in court on Aug. 19, 2023.

Has "anime schoolgirl with uniform" fetish, aroused by "straight and thin" legs

Following his arrest, Ng was remanded for psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) from Aug. 19 to Sep. 28, 2023.

He admitted he repeatedly viewed "soft pornography" involving "giant anime girls" wearing uniform, which typically made him sexually aroused and pleasure himself.

Ng also admitted that he was sexually aroused by legs, particularly "straight and thin" legs.

He was also revealed to have features of mild autism spectrum disorder, and had notably avoided approaching older girls as it would feel more "threatening and daunting" compared to younger girls.

He admitted to stroking the legs of other girls after playing the "giant game".

According to an IMH report, Ng confessed that he had repeatedly touched girls' legs since 2021, The Straits Times reported.

When asked how many girls he had touched, he said: “Two digits but below 60.”

Repeated offences

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Chong said that Ng's offences were "premeditated" as he had "systematically" and "intentionally" targeted underage girls.

He highlighted that Ng had re-offended thrice despite being on bail.

On Jan. 25, 2024 while on bail, he had allegedly acted in a threatening manner towards a 12-year-old after bringing her to a staircase landing and telling her to key in her Instagram handle on his phone.

In May and July 2023, Ng had also allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl by touching their ankle and shins respectively.

The court heard that Ng's father had repeatedly told him to stop playing the "giant game" as he might "get into trouble" but his advice did not work.

The case has since been adjourned to November 2024, ST reported.

