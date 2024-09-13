Have you ever wondered how a small country like S’pore ensures we have a stable & safe food supply?

Thanks to a couple of interesting jobs I’ve held, I’ve been very fortunate to have travelled to many different countries around the world.

But what I remember most fondly are the amazing meals I’ve had in far-off lands.

In the words of the late, great Anthony Bourdain, “Eat at a local restaurant. Get the cream sauce.” In other words, take the opportunity to try something new.

I’ve dined on marinated lamb with saffron rice in the palace of the Emir of Qatar.

I’ve eaten grilled squid, fresh from the sea, on an island off the Amalfi Coast once visited by Jacqueline Kennedy.

I’ve had a fried Mars Bar in Edinburgh, and shared dried yak jerky with a sherpa in the hills of Nepal.

These are memories that I wouldn’t trade for anything.

But in my travels, I’ve always packed a bag of medicine with extra charcoal pills, just in case.

You know what I’m talking about.

Nothing ruins a trip more than having to constantly run to the bathroom, gripping the sides of the bowl, hoping and praying that you can recover in time just to make it to the plane back home.

Home sweet home

Let’s face facts - eating out in another country can sometimes be a gamble.

Even if you’re in high-end restaurants, the differences in food preparation, the ingredients used and the different ways that supplies are brought to that particular eatery may not be the same as what we’re used to in Singapore.

Here, we can be assured that we have sufficient food supplies that are safe and can eat at eateries with a peace of mind.

And on the rare occasion when food safety incidents do happen, we know that they are investigated and rectified promptly.

But this didn’t come about by accident.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is the one to thank for ensuring food supply resilience, and maintaining good standards of food safety across our little red dot.

According to the SFA, Singapore enjoys one of the lowest incidences of food-borne disease outbreaks compared to the rest of the world, despite the fact that over 90 per cent of Singapore’s food is imported from overseas.

And we always see that our supermarket shelves are well stocked with food from all over the world as well as from local farms.

How is this accomplished?

Boosting food security

To safeguard Singapore’s food security, SFA adopts a multi-pronged approach.

By diversifying Singapore’s import sources, the risk of reliance on any single source is reduced, and we are more resilient to supply disruptions.

Another strategy is to grow food locally so that it acts as a buffer in times of need.

While challenges like climate change, inflation, and the threat of another pandemic loom large, SFA perseveres with its mission.

Consumers too can do their part by supporting local farmers, and food establishments that use homegrown ingredients.

Safeguarding food safety

SFA maintains what it calls an integrated food safety system. Like managing supply chains in the industrial sector, this means that every step of the way, from the farm to your fork, there are systems in place to ensure that food in Singapore is safe for consumption.

For example, it accredits trusted sources of food from overseas, regulates imports through licensing and laboratory testing, and carries out inspections of suppliers and food establishments.

SFA also conducts public education about good food safety practices and common food safety risks, so that we can also play our part to achieve safe food.

Check out the public exhibition

2024 marks the 65th anniversary of Singapore’s “safe and secure food supply”.

If you’re interested in finding out more about how Singapore has ensured a supply of safe food over the decades, check out SFA’s public exhibition at Our Tampines Hub, from Sep. 14 to 15.

You’ll get to discover how Singapore has changed and adapted over the years to ensure that the public always has something good and safe to eat.

Take part in the SFA Quest and Farm-to-Fun Lucky Spin, and get to claim a prize while stocks last. You can also visit SFA’s mobile laboratory to learn how it conducts on-site food safety testing.

You’ll also get a chance to meet local farmers and show your support by buying their freshly-grown produce at the SG Farmers’ Market.

Date: Sep. 14 and 15, 2024.

Timing:

9am to 8pm - Main Exhibition

9am to 2pm - Mobile Laboratory and SG Farmers’ Market

Venue: Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523

The writer of this SFA-sponsored article appreciates the work that goes into producing his weekly plate of nasi biryani.

