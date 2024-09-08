Back

S'pore govt makes S$130,000 donation to Red Cross for Bangladesh after monsoon floods: MFA

Nearly 4.5 million people have been affected by the monsoon floods in Bangladesh.

Ruth Chai | September 08, 2024, 05:05 PM

The government has contributed US$100,000 (approximately S$130,000) to Singapore Red Cross' public fundraising efforts for those affected by floods in Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press release on Sep. 8, 2024.

"The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities," the ministry said.

The Singapore Red Cross has called for public donations to support their relief efforts in Bangladesh, where monsoon floods have left thousands in relief camps.

The donations will go towards providing support including emergency shelter, first aid and food.

The Singapore Red Cross has also pledged US$50,000 (approximately S$65,000) towards emergency operations, providing essential aid and relief through the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Benjamin William, the Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Red Cross, said that they are monitoring the situation and exploring areas of collaboration.

"We hope that the people of Singapore will stand in solidarity to support the affected communities," he said.

Flooding in Bangladesh

Heavy rains and monsoon floods in parts of Bangladesh have killed at least 13 people and have caused rivers on both sides of the border to reach extreme levels, CNN reported.

Nearly 4.5 million people have been affected by the flooding in Bangladesh, which has forced hundreds of home under water.

Residents have climbed onto rooftops to escape the currents.

Almost 200,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas, Md Kamrul Hasan, a senior official of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said on Sep. 6.

To make a donation via Singapore Red Cross, you visit their website here. Donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible.

Top photo via Singapore Red Cross

