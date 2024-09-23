S'pore runner Shaun Goh sets new national record for men's 10km, beats Soh Rui Yong's time by 37 sec

Singapore runner Shaun Goh, 27, set a new national record for the men's 10km road race at the Run Prix 10km in Melbourne on Sep. 22.

Goh came in 20th out of 188 runners with a time of 31:00, beating the previous record set by Soh Rui Yong by 37 seconds.

Soh, 33, ran 31:37 at the Valencia Half Marathon in October 2023.

Soh congratulated Goh on becoming "the fastest Singaporean ever over 10km, road or track".

The information security analyst shared with Singapore Athletics that he went into the race intending to break the national record.

He added that the race conditions were great and he felt relatively strong during the first 5km.

In the second half of the race, Goh said he focused on chasing down other runners who had gone too hard in the beginning.

Although he encountered a rough stretch of headwind that slowed his pace, he finished strong in the final 2km.

"I'm very happy with how I was able to close hard at the end of this 10km, and I owe this to my coach, who prepared me well to finish strong at the end of races even though fatigue."

Goh has his sights on the Valencia Half Marathon on Oct. 27, where he aims to beat his personal best of 69:53.

Top photos via Singapore Athletics & Team Singapore