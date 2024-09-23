Back

S'pore runner Shaun Goh sets new national record for men's 10km, beats Soh Rui Yong's time by 37 sec

Speed.

Hannah Martens | September 23, 2024, 12:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore runner Shaun Goh, 27, set a new national record for the men's 10km road race at the Run Prix 10km in Melbourne on Sep. 22.

Goh came in 20th out of 188 runners with a time of 31:00, beating the previous record set by Soh Rui Yong by 37 seconds.

Soh, 33, ran 31:37 at the Valencia Half Marathon in October 2023.

Soh congratulated Goh on becoming "the fastest Singaporean ever over 10km, road or track".

The information security analyst shared with Singapore Athletics that he went into the race intending to break the national record.

He added that the race conditions were great and he felt relatively strong during the first 5km.

In the second half of the race, Goh said he focused on chasing down other runners who had gone too hard in the beginning.

Although he encountered a rough stretch of headwind that slowed his pace, he finished strong in the final 2km.

"I'm very happy with how I was able to close hard at the end of this 10km, and I owe this to my coach, who prepared me well to finish strong at the end of races even though fatigue."

Goh has his sights on the Valencia Half Marathon on Oct. 27, where he aims to beat his personal best of 69:53.

Top photos via Singapore Athletics & Team Singapore

Boat Quay restaurant says it'll take legal action against complainant who claimed daughter served S$356 Alaskan king crab without knowing price

It alleged that the actions of the complainant were "clearly a case of cancel culture".

September 23, 2024, 11:41 AM

269,072 fans attended 2024 F1 S'pore Grand Prix, super early bird tickets for 2025 sold out in 2 days

Wow.

September 23, 2024, 11:32 AM

Siglap tree's branches fell & injured 3 on Jan. 26, then whole tree fell on car on Aug. 1

Fortunately no one was injured when the tree fell.

September 23, 2024, 11:29 AM

Car's bonnet & rear of bus damaged in Hillview: Driver, 70, assisting police with investigations

The driver is assisting with investigations.

September 23, 2024, 11:12 AM

McLaren driver Lando Norris wins 2024 S'pore Grand Prix

It's his first time winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

September 22, 2024, 09:45 PM

BlueSG car with glowing wheel rim & deflated tyre seen in Telok Blangah

The tyre made clanking noises as the car moved along the road.

September 22, 2024, 08:21 PM

Cat in US got lost from owners during camping trip & travelled more than 1,400km home

He travelled all the way from Wyoming to California.

September 22, 2024, 07:33 PM

Man, 25, dies after brawl near coffee shop along Verdun Road in wee hours of Sep. 22

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital unconscious.

September 22, 2024, 04:49 PM

S'pore's Max Maeder wins Asian kitefoiling title in China, 2nd title since Paris Olympics

He had previously placed second in 2023 and won the championship in 2022.

September 22, 2024, 04:30 PM

2 hawkers arrested for fighting at Whampoa Food Centre, man wielded chopper at his employer

The two men, a chicken rice stall owner and his employee, were reportedly fighting over the employee's salary.

September 22, 2024, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.