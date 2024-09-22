'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu spotted at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024

Canadian actor and "Shang Chi" star Simu Liu is in Singapore watching the F1 Grand Prix.

Liu, 35, took to social media to announce his visit on Sep. 21.

Liu is a guest speaker at Milken Institute's Asia Summit 2024

Visited Marina Bay

In a post on X, Liu shared aerial photos of Marina Bay Sands and other iconic Singapore locations, such as the Padang and Esplanade at night.

Captioning the post with "I love SG!", he also shared a photo of himself at Gardens by the Bay with a backdrop of the Supertree Grove.

On Instagram, Liu posted stories of him enjoying the view of Marina Bay Sands and seemingly taking a boat ride along the Singapore River during the day on Sep. 21.

Attended F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Liu also reposted a photo of him on Instagram with One Republic's vocalist, Ryan Tedder, who performed at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert at the Padang stage on Sep. 21.

And also shared a post of him and friend Chris Kim arriving at the night race.

They were also joined by Korean-American film producer Jason Y. Lee.

Top photos via Simu Liu/X & Chris Kim/Instagram