Short thundery showers on several days in S'pore in 1st half of Sep. 2024

Miss the rain? We have some good news to share.

Localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on several days in the first half of September 2024, according to a Sep. 2 media advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Additionally, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings in the latter half of the fortnight.

The total rainfall for the first half of the month is forecast to be slightly below average to near average over most parts of Singapore.

Hot days & nights

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days in the first fortnight of September 2024.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperatures may exceed 34°C slightly as well.

A few nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28°C.

Similar to second fortnight of Aug. 2024

The weather forecast for the first half of September 2024 is similar to the weather conditions observed in the second fortnight of August.

Over the last two weeks, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

A temperature of 22.3°C was recorded at Admiralty at around 3am on Aug. 28 as thunderstorms occurred over many areas of Singapore between 1:30am and 3:30am on that day.

Nevertheless, most parts of the island recorded below average rainfall in the second fortnight of August 2024.

At the same time, the daily maximum temperatures in the second half of the month were between 32°C and 34°C on most days, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.6°C recorded at Admiralty on Aug. 19 and at Pulau Ubin on Aug. 31.

Top image via @Auroraa/Xiaohongshu