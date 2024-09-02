Back

Short thundery showers on several days in S'pore in 1st half of Sep. 2024

Here comes the rain again.

Winnie Li | September 02, 2024, 08:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Miss the rain? We have some good news to share.

Localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on several days in the first half of September 2024, according to a Sep. 2 media advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Additionally, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings in the latter half of the fortnight.

The total rainfall for the first half of the month is forecast to be slightly below average to near average over most parts of Singapore.

Hot days & nights

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C  and 34°C on most days in the first fortnight of September 2024.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperatures may exceed 34°C slightly as well.

A few nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28°C.

Similar to second fortnight of Aug. 2024

The weather forecast for the first half of September 2024 is similar to the weather conditions observed in the second fortnight of August.

Over the last two weeks, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

A temperature of 22.3°C was recorded at Admiralty at around 3am on Aug. 28 as thunderstorms occurred over many areas of Singapore between 1:30am and 3:30am on that day.

Nevertheless, most parts of the island recorded below average rainfall in the second fortnight of August 2024.

At the same time, the daily maximum temperatures in the second half of the month were between 32°C and 34°C on most days, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.6°C recorded at Admiralty on Aug. 19 and at Pulau Ubin on Aug. 31.

Top image via @Auroraa/Xiaohongshu

S'pore appreciates UN Secretary-General Guterres's commitment to international law: PM Wong

The UN secretary-general's visit also includes a call on President Tharman and a meeting with SM Lee.

September 03, 2024, 09:54 AM

'Hong Kong taxi' in S'pore gets 'Taxi' decal modified to not break law here

Vintage and cool.

September 03, 2024, 09:33 AM

14 Cathay Pacific flights in & out of S'pore cancelled after Hong Kong grounds Airbus fleet for engine failure

The airline apologised to customers and urged them to check the website for updates.

September 03, 2024, 09:28 AM

S'pore man claims company refuses to return S$5,000 transferred by mistake in 2022, police investigating

He transferred the money 21 months ago in November 2022.

September 03, 2024, 02:01 AM

Putting chips on S'pore's table: India media speculate Modi will sign semiconductor deal during visit

Singapore is a low-key world leader in the semiconductor sector.

September 02, 2024, 11:58 PM

Cyclist, 18, dies in collision in Yishun, tour bus driver, 38, gets 10 months' jail

An autopsy revealed that the cyclist had died from head and chest injuries.

September 02, 2024, 11:33 PM

Mohamed Salah hints at last season with Liverpool: 'Nobody has talked to me about contracts'

He made the announcement after Liverpool beat Man United 3-0 on Sep. 1.

September 02, 2024, 11:06 PM

S'porean man & woman, aged 41 & 38, arrested after heroin, 'Ice', 'Ecstasy', cannabis & more found in Bedok North unit

The estimated worth of the variety of drugs seized is about S$343,000.

September 02, 2024, 09:07 PM

Korean BBQ Restaurant at Tanjong Pagar has buffet from S$32.50++

Yummy.

September 02, 2024, 07:32 PM

Joey Yung, Joker Xue, Kit Chan, Wang Leehom & more performing at S'pore Mandopop festival from Oct. 19-20

Something to look forward to in October.

September 02, 2024, 06:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.