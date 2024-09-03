S'pore girl, 15, allegedly beaten up by schoolmates after sharing video of student vaping in school toilet

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up by a group of schoolmates on Aug. 29 after forwarding a video of a student vaping in a school toilet.

The group brought her to a multi-storey car park, where she was allegedly slapped, punched, forced to kneel and had her hair pulled.

Her mother lodged a police report after the girl came home with bruises on her head and face.

Had shared video of student vaping

The girl told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place on Aug. 29, when she was heading home from school.

As students were released early after Teacher's Day celebrations that morning, she and her friend were leaving school at about 10:40am.

Another female schoolmate called out to them, saying she had something to discuss with the girl.

The girl said she discovered this had to do with a video that "had been circulating for a few weeks", that showed a female student using an e-vaporiser in a toilet in her school.

After receiving the video, the girl had sent it to three other friends, but the student found out and accused her of circulating the video.

The alleged assault

The girl told Shin Min that a group of "about 10" students, comprising both boys and girls, then brought her and her friend to a void deck, confiscated her phone and tried to unlock it.

Most of them were students from her level.

The girl said they questioned her about who filmed the video and why it was circulated so widely.

When she refused to unlock the phone for them, they dragged her to the fifth level of a multi-storey car park.

There, a female schoolmate in the group allegedly yelled at her before slapping and punching her in the face multiple times.

Others filmed her getting beaten up.

Told to kneel and apologise

The girl told The Straits Times that her friend left the car park as the group told her to leave.

A student from the group eventually managed to unlock the girl's mobile phone with the Face ID function, and used it to take some photos and videos.

When the girl asked for her phone back, she was allegedly told to kneel down and apologise on video to the female student seen vaping in the clip.

"I didn't want to kneel, so they kicked my legs and stood on my feet to prevent me from standing. The female schoolmate who hit me earlier pulled my hair and slapped me," the girl told Shin Min.

The group deleted the video of the student vaping from the girl's phone before allegedly smashing it.

The girl said the group warned her not to tell anyone about the incident or someone would "kill her".

Sent to hospital with bruises on her head and face

The girl's mother, surnamed Pan (transliteration), told Shin Min that she was about to go to work when she got a video call from her daughter, who was in tears and told her she had been beaten up by schoolmates.

Pan lodged a police report immediately.

Upon returning home, her daughter was sent to the hospital for a checkup.

She was found to have bruises to her face and head, a nosebleed, numbness in her right cheek and swelling on her legs.

Pan has since notified the school of the matter, and hopes that they can take immediate action.

She also told Shin Min that she is considering transferring her daughter to another school.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

School identified students, will assist in police investigations

A spokesperson from the girl's school also told Mothership that they are aware of the incident and have identified the students involved.

"We take a serious view of acts of violence and bullying, and will assist the police in their investigation. We will also mete out the appropriate disciplinary actions and counsel the perpetrators where necessary," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the school is in touch with the affected student and her family to monitor her well-being.

