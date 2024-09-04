Back

Fire breaks out at Sembawang flat, 1 rescued from bedroom & sent to hospital

50 other residents were evacuated.

Daniel Seow | September 04, 2024, 10:30 AM

One person had to be rescued and 50 others evacuated after a fire ravaged the kitchen of a Sembawang flat on Sep. 3 (Tuesday).

The fire broke out at Block 469 Admiralty Drive at about 2:35pm, according to a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Facebook post.

Firefighters from Yishun Fire Station, supported by Woodlands Fire Station, went down to put out the fire.

Image from SCDF / Facebook.

They arrived to find a smoke-filled unit on the fourth floor, with its kitchen on fire.

Image from SCDF / Facebook.

The fire was confined to the kitchen area and extinguished with a water jet.

Image from SCDF / Facebook.

During the operation, firefighters also searched the unit and rescued a person who was in one of the bedrooms.

Image from SCDF / Facebook.

The individual was assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF said that as a result of the fire, the living room sustained heat and smoke damage.

About 50 persons from the affected block were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image from Singapore Civil Defence Force / Facebook

