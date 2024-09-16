Back

Scoot 1-way flights from Melaka to S'pore as low as S$24.77

Cheaper than a peak hour taxi.

Tharun Suresh | September 16, 2024, 09:27 PM

Scoot announced back in August 2024 that it will fly five times a week between Melaka and Singapore from Oct. 23, 2024.

Tickets for the 55-minute flights between Singapore and Melaka are now on sale.

A weekend round-trip will cost around S$118, before processing fees.

The fares for weekday flights are slightly lower.

One-way fares for flights from Melaka to Singapore are going for as low as S$24.77 inclusive of processing fees:

melakatosingapore Screenshot from Scoot.

When switching to view prices in Malaysian ringgit, however, it lists the ticket at RM76.00, which is approximately S$22.88.

ringgit Screenshot from Scoot.

As for one-way fares from Singapore to Melaka, the lowest priced ticket as of Sep. 16 seems to be at S$70, available on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28:

SGtoMalaysia Screenshot from Scoot.

When switching to Malaysian ringgit, the tickets on the same dates are priced at RM250.56, which is about S$75.43:

ringgit

The announcement

Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary, announced on Aug. 6 that it will launch flights to two new Southeast Asian destinations.

Besides Melaka, the airline also shared that it would fly to and from Kertajati in Indonesia from Sep. 28, 2024.

All-in economy class fares start from S$92 to Kertajati and S$69 to Melaka, inclusive of taxes.

In a statement on the new flight offerings, Scoot's CEO said they were "confident in the demand for air travel".

Another new destination

Scoot also announced new daily flights to Subang, Malaysia, in July 2024.

The Subang airport is located just 28km from the Kuala Lumpur city centre, providing travellers an alternative to flying to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which is around 55km from the city centre.

Top photo from Scoot

