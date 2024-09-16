SCDF EMT, 23, stationed at Yishun recalls his most memorable moments on the job

Upon receiving the call for assistance, 23-year-old Ron Gan sprang into action.

Speeding to the site of the accident in an ambulance, the severity of the road traffic accident dawned on Gan when the team received multiple calls from members of the public.

As a Fire & Rescue Specialist (FRS), who has also been trained as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Gan immediately assessed the situation upon arriving on the scene.

“We could tell that the injuries sustained by the motorcyclist were quite substantial. Additionally, the scene was very messy with bits and pieces of the motorcycle scattered everywhere,” he recalled.

The scene was not for the faint-hearted — having been flung a distance off his vehicle, the man had abrasions over his whole body, his right leg was “mangled”, and Gan suspected he had sustained spinal and head injuries as well.

After an initial assessment by the paramedic, Gan was instructed to gently grip the victim’s head to stabilise it, as the team did not want to aggravate any of his injuries.

The position of the head grip was such that Gan’s face was directly above the victim, and the 23-year-old could see the man’s pain, fear and anxiety flit across his face the entire time he was being treated.

As the crew attended to the man, Gan and other responders tried their best to calm him down and ensure he remained conscious.

“I remember there were multiple instances where the patient’s eyes would just drift away and we had to constantly engage him in conversation to ensure that he remained conscious.”

Gan attempted to retain the man’s attention by slowly detailing each process during the emergency, as well as asking him for his name and where he lived.

After some spinal management and first aid dressing, the motorcyclist was loaded onto the stretcher and conveyed to the quickest and most appropriate hospital for further medical treatments.

Aside from the sense of adrenaline that accompanies attending to a case such as this, this particular incident was memorable to Gan, not only due to the rather personal interaction he had with the victim, but also because Gan himself is a motorcyclist.

Not just a pipe dream

While incidents such as these have certainly instilled in Gan a certain sense of fear, and definitely caution, whenever he rides, they are simply part and parcel of Gan’s job as an FRS (EMT).

And after all, Gan is living out his childhood dream of being a firefighter.

As a kid, he had been inspired by these heroic figures in dramas and movies, and being able to meet these role models in real life during roadshows in primary school simply served to fuel his passion.

He admits that it might be cliche, but he never wavered in his determination to pursue this life-changing career path.

During his schooling days, Gan made efforts to work towards this goal — he joined his secondary school’s National Civil Defence Cadet Corps (NCDCC) as a Co-Curricular Activity (CCA), where he was taught the basics of lifesaving and how to put out minor fires.

Even after completing his O-Levels in 2016, he volunteered to continue serving as a Cadet Lieutenant, where he would help oversee and conduct rescue, first aid, and foot drill training in secondary schools, among other community engagement efforts.

Awarded sponsorship

Gan eventually enrolled in Singapore Polytechnic’s Diploma for Engineering with Business.

While you might be wondering what engineering and business has got to do with the job scope of a FRS (EMT), Gan shared that he intentionally selected such a course.

“The knowledge and skills acquired through the curriculum will enable me to identify and implement solutions that integrate engineering expertise with business acumen. Ultimately, my goal is to enhance the operational capabilities and strategic decision-making processes within the organisation.”

Very forward thinking indeed.

And considering Gan was already dead set on the career he wanted to pursue after graduating, he decided to apply for the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Home Team Diploma Sponsorship.

This sponsorship is awarded to “outstanding higher Nitec and polytechnic students who demonstrate leadership qualities and are passionate in protecting and saving lives and property, for a safe and secure Singapore”.

Gan was fortunate enough to be awarded the sponsorship, which he says has helped greatly relieve his family’s financial burden.

Without the sponsorship, he might have had to work part-time jobs for some extra pocket money, but instead, he was able to focus on his studies and extracurriculars.

An eye-opening experience

EMT is one of the specialisations that a Fire & Rescue Specialist (aka the firefighters we know and love) can choose.

As such, those like Gan get to receive dual training in both firefighting and medical response, enabling them to serve as first responders in emergency situations..

The work as an EMT can be demanding due to the vast amount of technical and medical knowledge required, as well as the need to respond swiftly to incidents.

Gan admitted that the volume of calls the team had to respond to could be exhausting.

“However, it has been a very eye-opening experience to be in such proximity to life and death, and has humbled me and made me appreciate life more.”

Currently, Gan is stationed in Yishun Fire Station.

Although he does recall some interesting calls, such as one where he responded to the same patient thrice in the same 12-hour shift, he remains optimistic about the place and said he will stay focused on his mission.

How fragile life is

Gan’s jobs come with its highs and lows, and some lows stick with him.

Recently, he attended a call for a sick person.

The call text was vague, and simply noted that the patient was “swollen”.

However, when Gan and the team arrived, the patient was showing signs of distressed breathing.

A paramedic assessed the patient and administered medication, and the man was loaded onto a stretcher in order to convey him to the ambulance.

“However, while we were transporting the patient down, he kept sliding off the stretcher and looked very lifeless,” Gan recounted.

After the patient was loaded into the ambulance, the paramedic noticed that he had no pulse.

Despite their best attempts to conduct CPR on the man, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It was my first time witnessing a patient [who was] fully conscious turn unconscious whilst in our care,” Gan said.

He added that the suddenness with which the situation turned upside down left an impact on him, as it reminded him of the fleeting nature of life.

Hard skills and soft skills

The lifesaving skills Gan learns on the job come in handy in his day-to-day as well.

As a rock climber — a sport with a high risk of injuries — he’s seen multiple accidents occur in the gym, from cuts to ankle fractures.

Thankfully, with his knowledge and experience, Gan is able to render assistance when necessary.

Most might believe that the job of an EMT would mostly involve hard skills needed to tend to a patient, but Gan highlighted that soft skills are equally crucial.

“Learning to interact with people, assessing the situation, and working under stress are skills that I’ve learnt, and I think are very applicable in my day-to-day life.”

In particular, the interactions with people are what he finds especially meaningful.

“It feels like more than just a job. Knowing that I’ve made an impact on people’s lives when they require urgent assistance.”

What keeps Gan going is also the camaraderie between the SCDF officers. As Gan says, “you can never do this job alone”.

“The teamwork and bond that is forged while attending to emergencies are definitely unique, and is something that I will cherish in this line of work.”

And ultimately, he has grand plans to continue in this line of work, at least, Gan said, for as long as he remains suitable for operations work.

Top photo courtesy of Ron Gan