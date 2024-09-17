Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to visit S'pore from Sep. 18 to 23, 2024

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, will be in Singapore on a working visit from Sep. 18 to 23, 2024.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sep. 17, Singapore and Rwanda will work closely together to advance the interests of small nations and to strengthen the multilateral system as fellow members of the Forum of Small States (FOSS).

Will meet with President Tharman, PM Wong and SM Lee

During his visit, Kagame will meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also host Kagame separately.

This marks Kagame's fourth visit to Singapore since September 2022.

He had met with then-President Halimah Yacob and then-Prime Minister Lee separately at the Istana.

In October 2022, Kagame also returned to attend the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.Top photo via Paul Kagame/Facebook