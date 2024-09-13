Roads around Marina Centre & Padang closed from Sep. 18-24 for F1 night races

For the Formula 1 Grand Prix to accelerate, members of the public will need to slow down.
Roads in the vicinity of Marina Centre and the Padang will be closed from Sep. 18 to 24 to facilitate preparations for the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024.
The three day event will occur from Sep. 20 to 22.
The affected roads will be closed progressively from 12.01am on Sep. 18, and reopened fully by 5.30am on Sep. 24, shared the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a reminder issued on Sep. 13, 2024.
Some roads to be opened at selected hours
During this closure, some roads will be open temporarily at selected hours on weekdays for motorists.
The details are as follow:
Sep. 18 and 19, from 5:30am to 10am
Towards Orchard Road
Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road
Towards Shenton Way
Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road
Towards Marina Boulevard
Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue
Sep. 20, from 5:30am to 10am
Towards Orchard Road
Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road
Towards Shenton Way
Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road
Sep. 23, from 5:30am to 10am
Towards Shenton Way
Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive
Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive
Towards ECP (Changi Airport)
Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard
Towards Marina Boulevard
Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue
Sep. 23, from 5:00pm to 8:30pm
Towards Shenton Way
Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road
Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive
Towards Orchard Road
Esplanade Drive >> Nicoll Highway/Stamford Road
Towards ECP (Changi Airport)
Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard
Bayfront Avenue >> Temasek Avenue >> Raffles Boulevard
Towards Marina Boulevard
Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue
Here's how it'll look, visually:
Access Marina Centre area via alternative roads
Motorists can still access the Marina Centre area via Rochor Road to Temasek Boulevard, or through a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard (except for buses and vehicles with W, X, and Y plates)
However, they may only do so at the following timings:
Sep. 18, 19, 20, and 23
- 12am to 6am
- 10am to 5pm
- 10pm to 12am
Sep. 21-22
- 12am to 1pm
Sep. 24
- 12am to 5:30am
Taxis and motorcycles will be able to use the single-lane access at all times except when the race is ongoing.
However, the roads may be restricted in the event of high traffic volume.
Public advised to plan ahead
Members of the public are advised to use public transport and to plan their journeys ahead of time.
Information on access into the F1 circuit park and race schedule can be found here.
Top image via LTA/F1 Road Access and Transport Guide
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.