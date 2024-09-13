Roads around Marina Centre & Padang closed from Sep. 18-24 for F1 night races

For the Formula 1 Grand Prix to accelerate, members of the public will need to slow down.

Roads in the vicinity of Marina Centre and the Padang will be closed from Sep. 18 to 24 to facilitate preparations for the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024.

The three day event will occur from Sep. 20 to 22.

The affected roads will be closed progressively from 12.01am on Sep. 18, and reopened fully by 5.30am on Sep. 24, shared the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a reminder issued on Sep. 13, 2024.

Some roads to be opened at selected hours

During this closure, some roads will be open temporarily at selected hours on weekdays for motorists.

The details are as follow:

Sep. 18 and 19, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road

Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Towards Marina Boulevard

Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Sep. 20, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road

Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Sep. 23, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards ECP (Changi Airport)

Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard

Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Sep. 23, from 5:00pm to 8:30pm

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards Orchard Road

Esplanade Drive >> Nicoll Highway/Stamford Road

Towards ECP (Changi Airport)

Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard

Bayfront Avenue >> Temasek Avenue >> Raffles Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard

Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Here's how it'll look, visually:

Access Marina Centre area via alternative roads

Motorists can still access the Marina Centre area via Rochor Road to Temasek Boulevard, or through a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard (except for buses and vehicles with W, X, and Y plates)

However, they may only do so at the following timings:

Sep. 18, 19, 20, and 23

12am to 6am

10am to 5pm

10pm to 12am

Sep. 21-22

12am to 1pm

Sep. 24

12am to 5:30am

Taxis and motorcycles will be able to use the single-lane access at all times except when the race is ongoing.

However, the roads may be restricted in the event of high traffic volume.

Public advised to plan ahead

Members of the public are advised to use public transport and to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Information on access into the F1 circuit park and race schedule can be found here.

Top image via LTA/F1 Road Access and Transport Guide