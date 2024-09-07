I learnt about Lazada’s 30-day ‘easy & free’ return policy for LazMall & Choice. I ended up buying some.

I’m not someone who shops online often, mostly because I’m indecisive.

I would put 10-plus items into my online shopping cart before abandoning it altogether, out of concern that I might be disappointed.

What if it’s not how it looks in the photos?

What if I make an impulse buy and end up regretting it?

I thought it would be better to just shop in person, but heading down to an actual shop takes time and effort.

Recently, I heard of Lazada’s 30-day “easy and free” return policy.

It sounded like the perfect solution but I had to try it.

Buying the products

I decided to buy five products in total: a pair of pants, a white top, a trench dress, a pack of beauty patches, and a sippy cup.

To make it sweeter, the different stores on Lazada offered a few discounts and vouchers upon purchase, making me feel even happier when I went to the checkout counter and saw the final price.

(56 per cent off the G2000 dress! Do you see what I’m seeing?)

Just 10 minutes after I proceeded to checkout, I managed to purchase all my items and received a confirmation email.

The delivered items

My items arrived quickly, delivered right to my doorstep.

I’ve been eyeing the DoDoDots ever since it first appeared on my TikTok feed, but they would always be out-of-stock when I checked in-store.

So when I saw that Lazada carried so many different variations of the product, I quickly added one to my cart to try.

I’m happy to say the DoDotDots are just as cute as they look online and now I’m more than tempted to buy them for myself.

The sippy cup, which I had considered buying for a relative, was also delivered in good quality.

The packaging was perfectly intact due to the thick cardboard box it was delivered in, which reassured me that if I were to gift this to my relative, I wouldn’t need to worry about the item or packaging denting during the delivery.

To my surprise, all the clothes fit me well.

I expected the high-waisted trousers to be loose at the waist as most pants are on me, but it fitted.

The white crop top also ended up being a thicker fabric than I expected, washing away any concerns I might have that the clothing may be too see-through.

The trench dress was also comfy and a good fit, though trying it on made me realise that the colour may not work well with my skin tone.

Seeing that I met the conditions for the return policy (tags intact, in their original packaging, etc.), it was now time to test it out.

The 30-day return policy

So now the moment of truth: how efficient is Lazada’s return scheme?

First, there’s a helpful chatbot for those who may need more help navigating the website.

Ask your questions, and the chatbot will promptly provide you with clear instructions on how to navigate your problems.

As seen in the screenshot, Lazada’s chatbot taught me where exactly I should go to refund my items.

Following the chatbot’s instructions, I went to “My Orders”, clicked the item I wished to refund, and clicked “More details”.

I was then brought to the “Return Request” page, where I had to take photos of the item and explain why I wished to return it.

I also had to select my preferred refund method, as well as my shipment option.

Soon after submitting the return forms, Lazada’s website was updated to reflect my requests.

I then downloaded and printed the return information—which included the return postal address and order number—before sticking it onto the packages I wished to return.

As I could choose from two drop-off options: Pick Lockers and POPStations, I decided to try both to see what the difference may be.

Pick Locker

After refunding my items on the Lazada website, Pick Locker sent me a message with my PIN for my parcel.

I was also given a leeway time of nine business days to return my parcel, which provided the flexibility to determine the best time for me to return the item.

After identifying the nearest Pick Locker and a bit of searching, I was able to identify the bright yellow Pick Locker at a block near my house.

The return process involved me keying in details such as my tracking number, parcel pin, and mobile number.

After successfully entering the relevant information, a locker door automatically opened for me to put in the item.

POPStation/ Post Office

I went to the nearest post office close to my house, where all I had to do was hand my packages to the friendly officer working at the counter, and I could go on my merry way.

However, take note of the post offices’ opening hours, which are as follows:

Monday to Friday: 8:30am-5pm

Saturday: 8:30am-1pm

Sunday/ Public holiday: Closed

Both Pick Lockers and POPStations also have websites that help determine the closest drop-off points to your house.

A few days later, I was refunded my money (including the shipping fee) via credit card, much to my bank account’s relief.

Overall thoughts

Lazada’s return policy for LazMall and Choice was clear and efficient.

Though it may take a while the first time you try it (as it is with learning anything new), Lazada’s clear and straightforward website interface makes it easy for newbies to pick up quickly.

As items could be returned through the order page, this makes it easy for me to keep track of the package’s delivery.

Here’s a handy infographic for all the tips you may not know:

Plus, with the 30-day “easy and free” return policy, I can now consider whether I truly want to keep an item with the peace of mind that I can refund it.

However, take note that this return policy only applies to purchases in LazMall and Choice.

Overall, Lazada’s policy made my shopping spree more enjoyable, and it has me thinking about that pair of pants and DoDoDots beauty patches maybe more than I should be.

If you ever see someone walking around the streets with a pair of brown pants and cat beauty patches, say nothing.

But try looking for it on Lazada if you want something similar, especially with Lazada’s 9.9 Mega Brands Sale going on.

You can always return it anyway if you have a change of mind.

This sponsored article by Lazada made this writer want to shop, shop, and shop.

Cover photo via Amber Tay and Canva.