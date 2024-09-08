S'pore religious leaders share what Pope Francis's visit means for their communities

Ahead of Pope Francis' first trip to Singapore, leading figures of ten religions in Singapore spoke with Catholic News and the Archdiocesan Inter-religious Dialogue and Ecumenism Centre of Singapore.

The leaders shared their thoughts on what the Holy Father's visit meant for their communities.

Hindu community

The chairman of the Hindu Advisory Board, K Sengkuttuvan, welcomes Pope Francis with "warm hearts and open arms to bless this island where all can live and let live".

"Your call for all believers to cultivate peace in mutual respect, free from proselytism and impediments, has augured well with the Hindu diaspora."

Jain community

President of the Singapore Jain Religious Society, Kenal Kothari, said that the society "expresses [their] utmost reverence to Pope Francis".

"You presence highlights the importance of active interfaith connections and mutual respect, reinforcing our commitment to Anekantvad (multiplicity-of-views) and Ahimsa (non-violence), inspiring positive relationships."

Jewish community

Rabbi Mordechai Abergel, the chief Rabbi of Singapore, said the Jewish community was "heartened" to learn of Pope Francis' visit to Singapore.

"The Pope's visit is providential because it will send a message of coexistence at a moment of increasing religious violence in many parts of the world," said Abergel.

"This visit will no doubt reinforce the bonds that unite the Abrahamic faiths, and indeed the plurality of faiths in Singapore, a cause to which Pope Francis is utterly and passionately dedicated."

National Council of Churches

Lutheran bishop and president of the National Council of Churches of Singapore, Right Reverend Lu Guan Hoe, extended warm greetings to Pope Francis.

"You presence among us is a profound blessing and a powerful reminder of our shared faith and commitment to peace, unity, and service. May your time in Singapore be filled with grace, mutual understanding, and the deepening of ecumenical bonds."

Parsi community

Hormuz E Avari, president of the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of South East Asia, Singapore, wished Pope Francis "an impactful visit".

"Pope Francis has consistently emphasised interreligious dialogue as a means to foster mutual understanding, respect, and peace among different faiths. Zoroastrians share similar beliefs in fostering dialogue to build bridges, reduce tension, and encourage efforts on equality, social justice, environmental and humanitarian affairs."

Muslim community

The Mufti of Singapore, Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, stated that Pope Francis' visit to Singapore is extremely significant.

"The visit of Pope Francis, one of the great proponents of peaceful co-existence, to Singapore, an icon of peace and harmony, is extremely significant... I look forward to engaging with the Pope and forging a more peaceful world for all."

Buddhist community

The president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation noted, "Pope Francis' visit to Singapore will certainly encourage and affirm the work of building religious harmony on our island nation."

Sikh community

The chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board said they are pleased to have Pope Francis in Singapore and are honoured to welcome him.

"The Sikh faith stands for, and advocates, world peace and helping others. Pope Francis, through his life's work and messages, has spread and strengthened these values. I am sure his visit will remind us all in Singapore of the importance of these societal values."

Taoist community

Tan Thiam Lye, chairman of the Taoist Federation (Singapore), said the Taoist community welcomes Pope Francis, noting that Taoism and Catholicism have maintained a strong collaborative relationship in Singapore.

"We are confident that the Pope's visit will deepen inter-religious understanding, strengthen mutual trust, and enhance religious harmony in Singapore."

Bahá'í community

The honorary chairman of the Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'í of Singapore "rejoices" at Pope Francis's arrival.

"The visit will propel efforts of fellow well-wishers of humanity across communities, institutions, and religious groups in Singapore to each play their part to rebuild a unified world, to increasingly harmonise their unity, and for spiritual and moral qualities foundational to humanity's progress and well-being to take root in human character and social practice, helping Singapore achieve its highest aspirations."

Inter-religious dialogue

As an advocate for inter-religious dialogue and promotes peace among different communities, Pope Francis will hold an inter-religious dialogue with youths at Catholic Junior College on Sep. 13.

Over 600 participants from more than 50 schools and interfaith and religious organisations are expected to attend the dialogue, which aims to "promote actions for unity and hope among diverse religious youths of Singapore".

The dialogue, hosted by youths from different religions, aims to "inspire and encourage young people to come together and play their part to build a cohesive Singapore".

Photo courtesy of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore