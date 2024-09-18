Man, 58, fined S$1,200 for fighting with another man to stop fight at Redhill Food Centre

On the night of Mar. 3, 2024, 58-year-old Soon Chee Soon was at Redhill Food Centre for dinner.

It was around 8:49pm when he spotted a man lying on the ground with a bloodied head.

Another man stood near him with a beer bottle in hand.

Putting one and one together, Soon realised the pair had been fighting.

Rather than remain a bystander, he decided to step in.

Saw someone get injured

According to Shin Min Daily News, the initial fight involved an assistant, Tan Tor Chai, who worked at the satay bee hoon stall.

Tan, 62, had been drinking with his friends at the food centre when they got into a quarrel with another group.

The altercation saw Tan putting another man in a headlock before throwing him to the ground.

Tan then used a beer bottle to hit the man on the head, which left him bloodied.

Fought with store assistant

When he stepped in, Soon told Tan to cease fighting, but the latter did not take it well.

Tan told Soon to mind his own business.

The pair started arguing, which escalated into another physical altercation whereby Soon shoved Tan.

In response, Tan pinned Soon to the ground and threw a chair at him.

When Soon was about to leave the scene, Tan chased him with a glass cup.

Seeking to defend himself, Soon grabbed a tray from a nearby table and dumped a bucket of water onto Tan.

The fight only came to an end when Tan heard someone shout "police" and fled the scene.

Sent to hospital

Police arrived at the scene and Soon was sent to the hospital.

He said he had fallen during the fight and hurt his back, as reported by Shin Min.

He was fined S$1,200 for fighting with another man to stop a fight.

As for Tan, he turned himself in the next day.

He has been charged with affray and voluntarily causing hurt and will apparently plead guilty on Sep. 23.

Top image via Google Maps