Visitors mistreat & throw objects at viral pygmy hippo 'Moo Deng', Thai zoo threatens legal action

Some visitors have been caught throwing objects and splashing water on Moo Deng to get her attention.

Ruth Chai | September 15, 2024, 04:35 PM

A two-month-old female baby pygmy hippopotamus known as "Moo Deng" has garnered many fans worldwide for it's cute and chubby appearance.

Moo Deng resides in a zoo in the Chon Buri province in Thailand,

However, her virality has resulted in massive queues at the zoo and unwanted fan behaviour – some visitors have been caught throwing objects and splashing water on Moo Deng to get her attention.

In photos posted by Khao Kheow Open Zoo, throngs of people can be seen swarming around Moo Deng's enclosure.

Zoo will take action against the mistreatment of its animals

The zoo's director, Narongwit Chodchoi, has urged people to behave when visiting the animal, after clips surfaced online of tourists throwing objects and splashing water on the hippo to wake her from her sleep.

"These behaviours are not only cruel but also dangerous," he said, adding that visitors have a responsibility to protect the animals to ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment, Thai news media The Nation reported.

Chodchoi threatened legal action against perpetrators, adding that the zoo has installed CCTV cameras around the enclosures, BBC reported.

The zoo has also limited the amount of time people can see the hippo due to overcrowding.

On weekends, visitors have five minutes to view the hippo "per round" to ensure "safety and to allow all tourists to see" the hippos, the zoo announced in a post on X.

Zoo sells Moo Deng merch

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has also announced merchandise in the form of a clothing collection inspired by Moo Deng for fans who want to support the hippo in a safe and respectful manner.

The collection consists of one short-sleeved shirt and one palazzo pants.

The clothes are adorned with images of the hippo's expressions and antics.

More about pygmy hippos

Pygmy hippos are classified as an endangered species, according to Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

They can live up to 43 years under human care, and are endemic to the upper Guinea forest of west Africa.

Their greyish black-skin helps them stay cool in humid climates, and they dehydrate easily in the sun, causing them to spend most of their time underwater.

They have no sweat glands but their skin secretes a pink fluid to protect their skin from the sun, giving them a shiny, wet appearance.

Top photo via Khao Kheow Open Zoo

