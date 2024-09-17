Putien's Parkway Parade outlet closes after 15 years in operation

Homegrown restaurant chain Putien has closed its outlet at Parkway Parade on Sep. 15.

The outlet was opened 15 years ago on Nov. 12, 2009.

'Many fond memories' at outlet

A visitor to the shopping mall noticed the outlet's closure and uploaded a photo to Xiaohongshu on Sep. 16 night.

In the post caption, the visitor said the outlet brought her "many fond memories", and she had been buying Poon Choi for Chinese New Year from the outlet for many years.

"Whenever we had visitors, and we didn't know what to eat, we would always swing by the outlet, and the quality of its dishes had always been very stable," she shared.

The visitor also added that she relied on food deliveries from the outlet to "help her get through anxious days during the Covid-19 pandemic many times".

Statement from Putien

In response to Mothership's queries, a Putien spokesperson confirmed that its Parkway Parade outlet had ceased operations "following the expiration of its lease" at the shopping centre.

"The management is always on the lookout for alternative new locations to serve our customers," added the spokesperson.

