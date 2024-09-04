Back

Public tried putting out Woodlands bin fire with extinguishers & hoses before arrival of SCDF

Two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be sent to hospital.

Matthias Ang | September 04, 2024, 06:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Several members of the public were seen helping to put out a fire that occurred at a skip bin near Block 870 along Woodlands Street 81 on Sunday, Sep. 1.

Footage of the incident was shared to TikTok by Amritpal Singh.

It showed members of the public holding up hoses and spraying water at the fire, prior to the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF firefighters were then seen using water jets to extinguish the fire.

@amritpalsingh7 free show #singapore #tiktoksg #foryou #fyp #fypシ #fire #scdf ♬ Big Dawgs - Hanumankind & Kalmi

Public also tried to contain the fire with 10 extinguishers

In response to Mothership's queries, Amritpal said there were about three to four members of the public who had initially tried to tackle the blaze with fire extinguishers.

However, the fire appeared to be at the base of the skip bin, he added.

Two members of the public then took out hoses and start spraying water at the bin in an attempt to douse the flames before the SCDF arrived.

Two people had minor injuries

SCDF told Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at about 4:30pm and that it involved combustible materials in the skip bin.

The fire was extinguished by the SCDF using two water jets.

In the video, a firefighter could be seen standing at the second floor with one of the water jets putting out the blaze.

SCDF also said two people had minor injuries.

However, both of them declined to be sent to hospital.

SCDF said it will be reaching out to the people who had attempted to put out the fire to commend them for their public spirited acts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top screenshots via amritpalsingh7/TikTok

President Tharman launches refreshed President’s Challenge to nurture talents in arts & sports

Another key change included a shift from a model of one-off funding to longer-term funding of deserving initiatives.

September 05, 2024, 12:30 AM

Melbourne-S'pore Scoot flight diverted to Jakarta, 'low oil pressure' indication detected on right engine

It was 1.5 hours away from Singapore.

September 04, 2024, 10:48 PM

India PM Modi in S'pore for official visit till Sep. 5, thanks supporters for 'vibrant welcome'

This marks his fifth visit to Singapore since 2018.

September 04, 2024, 10:22 PM

1 dead, 1 missing after tugboat sinks in S'pore waters, search & rescue operation ongoing

There is no oil pollution reported, said MPA.

September 04, 2024, 08:49 PM

LTA rebuts Workers' Party's claim it brought up ERP S$10 admin fee waiver in 2017

LTA said that it is not the same as WP had suggested for taxpayers to bear these costs.

September 04, 2024, 08:04 PM

Giant mooncakes, rooftop stargazing & free workshops at Mid-Autumn celebration in Shenton Way from Sep. 6-8

The programme includes a range of family-friendly events, including free ones.

September 04, 2024, 07:27 PM

Ngee Ann Poly lecturer, 59, dies 1 day after brother, 56, dies of cancer, leaving their mum behind

Condolences to the family.

September 04, 2024, 07:02 PM

M'sia politicians accuse Anwar govt of allowing S'pore company to 'poach' workers from M'sia Airlines

SIA Engineering Company leased hangars at Subang Airport in Selangor in Dec. 2023.

September 04, 2024, 06:54 PM

S'pore para-equestrian Laurentia Tan moves on to Paralympic finals after 5th-place finish

Go Team Singapore!

September 04, 2024, 06:43 PM

Popcorn fans bring large containers & pails to fill up at Cathay Cineplex JEM

Pop, pop, pop.

September 04, 2024, 06:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.