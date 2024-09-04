Public tried putting out Woodlands bin fire with extinguishers & hoses before arrival of SCDF

Several members of the public were seen helping to put out a fire that occurred at a skip bin near Block 870 along Woodlands Street 81 on Sunday, Sep. 1.

Footage of the incident was shared to TikTok by Amritpal Singh.

It showed members of the public holding up hoses and spraying water at the fire, prior to the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF firefighters were then seen using water jets to extinguish the fire.

Public also tried to contain the fire with 10 extinguishers

In response to Mothership's queries, Amritpal said there were about three to four members of the public who had initially tried to tackle the blaze with fire extinguishers.

However, the fire appeared to be at the base of the skip bin, he added.

Two members of the public then took out hoses and start spraying water at the bin in an attempt to douse the flames before the SCDF arrived.

Two people had minor injuries

SCDF told Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at about 4:30pm and that it involved combustible materials in the skip bin.

The fire was extinguished by the SCDF using two water jets.

In the video, a firefighter could be seen standing at the second floor with one of the water jets putting out the blaze.

SCDF also said two people had minor injuries.

However, both of them declined to be sent to hospital.

SCDF said it will be reaching out to the people who had attempted to put out the fire to commend them for their public spirited acts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

