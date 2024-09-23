Qihua Primary School student seen being kicked & punched by older youth in bullying video

A student from Qihua Primary School was allegedly assaulted by a youth who appeared to be a teenager in a bullying incident.

In a four-minute video that has since been circulated online, a child in school uniform could be seen being kicked, punched, and hurled to the ground at a stairwell by the teenager.

It is unclear when or where the incident took place.

While he was heckled by both the teenager and the person behind the camera, the boy could be heard saying in Malay: "Sorry, I won't do it again."

He was wearing his school's PE uniform at the time.

Egged on

At the start of the video, the teenager punched the boy in the stomach twice before dragging him across the floor.

The cameraman, whose face was not seen, responded with encouragement, saying: "More, more, more! Kick him."

The teenager obliged.

As the boy recoiled and covered his abdomen, the teenager told him to remove his hands.

He then hurled him to the ground and kicked him several more times.

The boy apologised, saying: "Sorry, I won't do it again."

Whenever a blow landed, the boy would say that it hurt and try to cover his abdomen and face with his hands.

At one point, the teenager pinned him to the wall.

He also asked the boy if he had "cursed [the cameraman's] mother too", and asked him why he had done so.

"You don't have a mother?" he asked.

School's response

In response to Mothership's queries, Qihua Primary School said it is aware of the incident and that it is under police investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our priority. We have provided counselling to the affected students and are working closely with their parents to ensure the well-being of all involved," the school said.

"We have also reminded our students to look out for one another and to report any incidents of bullying to their teachers."

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was lodged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

