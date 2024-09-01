Back

Over 30,000 people in Australia affected by power outage amid heavy rain & strong wind across Tasmania

Flood warnings have also been issued.

Seri Mazliana | September 01, 2024, 06:16 PM

Around 30,000 people were affected by a mass power outage after prolonged extreme weather hit the shores of Tasmania, Australia.

According to Australian broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), residents of the island state have been left without power and phone coverage following multiple days of severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and destructive wind.

Local authorities have also issued flood warnings and announced possible evacuations for those living some parts of Tasmania.

Power lines damaged, people warned to stay away

The extreme weather conditions were brought by a cold front over Tasmania, reported Reuters.

Tasmania emergency management minister Felix Ellis said in a press conference that properties, power lines and infrastructure were damaged.

According to ABC, a spokesperson from the state-owned electricity operator TasNetworks said that extended delays to fix power outages are expected.

The company had received a lot of outage reports, which are likely to increase on Sep. 1.

Some of the affected areas include Launceston, Riverside, Trevallyn and West Launceston.

TasNetworks has urged the public to avoid damaged trees and downed power lines, and to only call its fault centre to report on damaged lines or electrical equipment.

The spokesperson added: "Our highest priority is the safety of our people and the community. We have all available resources, including external contractors, working to make safe."

As of 4:28pm (Singapore time) on Sep. 1, TasNetworks has also warned residents to prepare for an overnight power outage.

Ferry services rescheduled, evacuation centre set up

Ferry services between Tasmania and mainland Australia have also been rescheduled following the weather conditions.

The state is a 10-hour ferry crossing from the Melbourne city.

Spirit of Tasmania, which is a state-owned ferry operator, has postponed its services between Geelong and Davenport to Sep. 2 and will also operate double sailings to clear any passenger, passenger vehicle, and freight backlog.

Tasmania State Emergency Service issued flood warnings and announced possible evacuation for areas such as New Norfork.

According to ABC, been set up at the Derwent Valley Sports and Recreation Centre,

Another cold front is expected to hit on the night of Sep. 1.

“There is potential for properties to be inundated, and roads may not be accessible," Mick Lowe, executive director of the emergency agency said.

Local authorities received a total of 330 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours.

Top photos via TasNetworks/Facebook & Department of Health, Tasmania/Facebook

