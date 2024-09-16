Cafe behind TikTok-viral cheesecake tarts opens outlet at Scotts Square

queic by Olivia has opened its second outlet at Scotts Square.
If you've not heard of quiec, it's a dessert cafe that has gained popularity on TikTok for its creamy and savoury cheesecake tarts.
quiec is an offshoot of Olivia, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Singapore specialising in Spanish food.
Scotts Square outlet
The cosy outlet's decor is inspired by geometry and colour, with a palette that reflects the warm, toasted tones of its cheesecakes.
The cafe can seat up to 28 pax.
quiec has over 15 cheesecake variants.
Here's what we tried:
Olivia's Signature Cheesecake (S$15+)
This dessert has a gooey, creamy centre, with a blend of both sweet and savoury flavours.
New York Cheesecake (S$10+)
This cake has a thicker and denser texture as compared to Olivia's Signature Cheesecake.
Cheesecake Board, Gruyère (S$15+)
The cheesecake board features a selection of cheeses, including Truffle Brie, Gruyère, and others.
The cheese is also served alongside mini crackers and jam.
queic by Olivia at Scotts
Address: 6 Scotts Rd, #B1-25, Singapore 228209
Operating hours: 11am to 7pm, daily
Top images via Livia Soh.
