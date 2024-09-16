Cafe behind TikTok-viral cheesecake tarts opens outlet at Scotts Square

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

queic by Olivia has opened its second outlet at Scotts Square.

If you've not heard of quiec, it's a dessert cafe that has gained popularity on TikTok for its creamy and savoury cheesecake tarts.

quiec is an offshoot of Olivia, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Singapore specialising in Spanish food.

Scotts Square outlet

The cosy outlet's decor is inspired by geometry and colour, with a palette that reflects the warm, toasted tones of its cheesecakes.

The cafe can seat up to 28 pax.

quiec has over 15 cheesecake variants.

Here's what we tried:

Olivia's Signature Cheesecake (S$15+)

This dessert has a gooey, creamy centre, with a blend of both sweet and savoury flavours.

New York Cheesecake (S$10+)

This cake has a thicker and denser texture as compared to Olivia's Signature Cheesecake.

Cheesecake Board, Gruyère (S$15+)

The cheesecake board features a selection of cheeses, including Truffle Brie, Gruyère, and others.

The cheese is also served alongside mini crackers and jam.

queic by Olivia at Scotts

Address: 6 Scotts Rd, #B1-25, Singapore 228209

Operating hours: 11am to 7pm, daily

Top images via Livia Soh.