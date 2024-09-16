Back

Cafe behind TikTok-viral cheesecake tarts opens outlet at Scotts Square

Very gooey.

Charlize Kon | September 16, 2024, 04:23 PM

queic by Olivia has opened its second outlet at Scotts Square.

If you've not heard of quiec, it's a dessert cafe that has gained popularity on TikTok for its creamy and savoury cheesecake tarts.

quiec is an offshoot of Olivia, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Singapore specialising in Spanish food.

Scotts Square outlet

The cosy outlet's decor is inspired by geometry and colour, with a palette that reflects the warm, toasted tones of its cheesecakes.

The cafe can seat up to 28 pax.

queic by Olivia interior Photo in courtesy of queic by Olivia.

quiec has over 15 cheesecake variants.

Here's what we tried:

Olivia's Signature Cheesecake (S$15+)

This dessert has a gooey, creamy centre, with a blend of both sweet and savoury flavours.

Olivia's Signature Cheesecake Photo by Livia Soh.

New York Cheesecake (S$10+)

This cake has a thicker and denser texture as compared to Olivia's Signature Cheesecake.

queic by Olivia New York Cheesecake Photo by Livia Soh.

Cheesecake Board, Gruyère (S$15+)

The cheesecake board features a selection of cheeses, including Truffle Brie, Gruyère, and others.

The cheese is also served alongside mini crackers and jam.

Cheesecake Board, Gruyère Photo by Livia Soh.

queic by Olivia at Scotts

Address: 6 Scotts Rd, #B1-25, Singapore 228209

Operating hours: 11am to 7pm, daily

Top images via Livia Soh.

