Pope Francis praises 'positive inclusiveness' in S'pore, warns against over-focus on pragmatism & merit

Pope Francis spoke at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Sep. 12, covering a range of topics such as Singapore's story and its diversity, the Catholic Church's contributions here, Singapore's role in the international order, and environmental crisis.

He also spoke about the role of the family, warning of challenges from "current social conditions".

His visit to Singapore marks the second time a Pope has visited Singapore, and the first such visit in 38 years.

Praised Singapore's story as one of 'growth & resilience'

To a packed auditorium at the NUS Cultural Centre, Pope Francis thanked Singapore authorities for welcoming him to the nation.

Those present at the address included Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, former Presidents Tony Tan and Halimah Yacob, Ministers Vivian Balakrishnan, Edwin Tong, Grace Fu, and Josephine Teo, and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

Pope Francis highlighted that Singapore's story is one of "growth and resilience" from humble beginnings — the result of rational decisions and not by chance.

He remarked that anyone arriving in Singapore cannot fail to be impressed by its "mass of ultra-modern skyscrapers that seem to rise from the sea".

Pope Francis pointed out that 2024 marks the 101st anniversary of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's birth, and noted that he "gave a strong impetus to the country's rapid growth and transformation".

Amidst Singapore's economic prosperity, Pope Francis said it was important that the nation has strived to build a society that holds social justice and the common good in high regard.

He praised Singapore's commitment to improving citizens' quality of life through its public housing, education and healthcare policies.

"I hope that these efforts will continue until all Singaporeans are able to benefit from them fully," he said.

Warned against over-focusing on pragmatism & merit

That said, Pope Francis acknowledged that a focus on pragmatism and merit above all things can have unintended consequences, like justifying the exclusion of those on the margins from benefiting from progress.

While commending the policies and initiatives in place to protect the most vulnerable, Pope Francis expressed his hope that special attention will be paid to the poor and the elderly, and to protect the dignity of migrant workers.

"These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage".

Pope Francis also cautioned that the digital age and the rise of artificial intelligence should not lead us to forget "the essential need" to cultivate real and concrete human relationships.

"These technologies should be used to bring closer together by promoting understanding and solidarity, and never to isolate ourselves in a dangerously false and intangible reality," he added.

Praised Singapore's 'positive inclusiveness'

Earlier, before Pope Francis's speech, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam had spoken on Singapore's status as a a multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-cultural society.

He lauded Pope Francis for consistently calling for efforts to promote harmony and dialogue between different groups and faiths.

"Our religious leaders play a key role in guiding their communities in understanding and practising their own religious beliefs, while also fostering shared norms and values with others," Tharman said.

Pope Francis similarly acknowledged Singapore's make-up as a "mosaic of ethnicities, cultures and religions living together in harmony".

He said that this "positive inclusiveness" could only be achieved and preserved through impartial public authorities who engage in constructive dialogue with all.

This, he said, helped to counter extremism and intolerance.

Pope Francis also stressed the importance of "mutual respect, cooperation, dialogue and the freedom to exercise one's beliefs within the confines of the law".

Family may be threatened by social conditions: Pope Francis

President Tharman took the opportunity in his speech to thank the Catholic Church for its contributions to Singapore over the decades.

Similarly, Pope Francis referenced the contributions made by the Catholic Church, especially in the areas of education and healthcare.

Pope Francis pointed out that the Catholic community continues to contribute to humanitarian efforts and manages several healthcare and humanitarian institutions.

He added that the church has continued to promote interreligious dialogue and cooperation in multi-cultural Singapore, in a spirit of openness and mutual respect.

Noting the importance of the family in teaching young people values and how to relate to one another, Pope Francis warned that the foundations on which families are built are being challenged by "current social conditions".

He thus commended efforts by various institutions to promote, protect and support family unity.

Singapore has a role to play in the world

President Tharman noted that the world faces critical challenges today, such as the weakening of the global order, unabated conflict and aggression, and growing intolerance within societies.

Pope Francis similarly highlighted the threats of conflicts and "wars that have spilled much blood", and said Singapore has a "specific role" to play on the international front.

He welcomed Singapore's promotion of multilateralism and a rules-based order, and encouraged the nation to work for the common good of all peoples and all nations.

In his speech, President Tharman shared his appreciation for the Catholic Church in serving as a strong voice for environmental sustainability.

He said that Pope Francis's support for the 2015 Paris Agreement and his call to action for an agreement on climate action at the COP28 climate change conference have inspired many.

On this, Pope Francis noted we live in an era of "environmental crisis", and said Singapore should not underestimate the impact it can have in this area.

"Your unique location gives you access to capital, technology and talent, resources that can drive innovation in order to take better care of our common home," he said.

Background

Pope Francis landed in Singapore on Sep. 11.

He arrived at Parliament House at about 9am on Sep. 12, and was given a ceremonial welcome.

Pope Francis will also be presiding over a Mass held at the National Stadium.

On Sep. 13, he will be visiting a group of the sick and elderly at Saint Theresa's Home and take part in an interreligious dialogue with youths in a closed-door event at Catholic Junior College.

Top image by Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore / YouTube