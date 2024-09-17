Back

Pope Francis gave this rosary to kids at the National Stadium in S'pore

Blessed.

Julia Yee | September 17, 2024, 02:20 AM

Pope Francis gave special gifts to the children at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sep. 12, when he arrived at the venue to deliver Singapore's first papal mass since 1986

Riding around on a white buggy, the Pope blessed children and infants with the rosaries he handed out.

He also gave them chocolates.

Image via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore/YouTube

Image via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore/YouTube

A rosary is commonly used to help people keep count of prayers.

The ones that the children got that day were unique not just because they had been given by the Pope himself, but also because they bore the Vatican City coat of arms.

Design of rosaries

Each rosary has 59 beads as usual with a crucifix at the end.

Photo via Mothership reader

The Vatican City coat of arms was imprinted at the part commonly known as the "heart" of the rosary.

Photos via Mothership reader

Mothership understands that girls received their rosaries in red pouches while boys were handed green pouches.

Top images via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore/YouTube

