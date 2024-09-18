Pope Francis stayed in Punggol while in S'pore. Here's what the place looks like.

Want to know what Pope Francis's accommodations during his stay in Singapore looked like?

A behind-the-scenes video posted to the "catholic.sg" Instagram page showed how the pope was hosted during his three-day visit to Singapore, at the St Francis Xavier Retreat Centre in Punggol.

Pope Francis's bedroom, a converted meeting room, was outfitted with a simple wooden bed, a clothes rack, a desk with a bottle of Acqua Panna mineral water, and a straight-backed chair.

"Simplicity and functionality were the focus of his space," the video's caption indicated.

Hanging on a rack was a silk vestment he wore when leading masses in Singapore.

This, along with other items used by the pontiff, will be archived by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

They will become relics — or sacred mementoes — if the Pope is canonised after his death.

A small prayer corner had been set up in the room, with a tabernacle borrowed from St Anne's Church.

This was the dining room, with a wall featuring drawings by students from different Catholic schools.

Some parts of the centre were also repurposed for the pope's visit, including a squash court-turned-prayer room.

Another space was created for Pope Francis to receive guests, with both state flags of Singapore and the Vatican City displayed.

It was where he met Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the second day of his visit, Sep. 12.

Humble abode

Valerie Siew, spokesperson for the papal visit organising committee, was quoted by The Straits Times in saying that the Pope had chosen the centre — a former seminary — "because it is a simple place".

"In line with his humble nature, you could say this is a humble abode."

The Pope also made no special requests for his visit apart from a fridge for gelato.

Top image from catholic.sg / Instagram