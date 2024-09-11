Pope Francis has landed at Changi Airport at 2:51pm on Sep. 11

Pope Francis landed at Singapore Changi Airport on Sep. 11. at 2:51pm, the first time a pope has visited the country in 38 years.

The late Pope John Paul II visited in November 1986.

Pope Francis's visit to Singapore marks the last leg of his 12-day Asia-Pacific tour.

Hundreds of supporters gathered in the afternoon heat at Changi Jurassic Mile as they awaited his arrival.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the 87-year-old departing from East Timor's capital Dili at approximately 12:25pm (11:25am SGT).

His journey took around three hours.

Flightradar24 said Pope Francis's flight was the most-tracked flight on its platform at one point, with 3,456 people tracking the flight shortly after it took off.

The number of people tracking the flight went up to over 6,000 as the plane landed in Singapore.

Minutes later at approximately 3pm, livestream coverage of the event showed Pope Francis greeted by a group of Singaporean officials and supporters at the VIP Complex, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Pope Francis will be in Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13, where he will head back to Rome.

Screenshot via CatholicSG website livestream.