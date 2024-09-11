Back

Pope Francis has landed at Changi Airport at 2:51pm on Sep. 11

He's here.

Amber Tay | September 11, 2024, 02:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Pope Francis landed at Singapore Changi Airport on Sep. 11. at 2:51pm, the first time a pope has visited the country in 38 years.

The late Pope John Paul II visited in November 1986.

Pope Francis's visit to Singapore marks the last leg of his 12-day Asia-Pacific tour.

Hundreds of supporters gathered in the afternoon heat at Changi Jurassic Mile as they awaited his arrival.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the 87-year-old departing from East Timor's capital Dili at approximately 12:25pm (11:25am SGT).

His journey took around three hours.

Flightradar24 said Pope Francis's flight was the most-tracked flight on its platform at one point, with 3,456 people tracking the flight shortly after it took off.

The number of people tracking the flight went up to over 6,000 as the plane landed in Singapore.

Screenshot via Flightradar24.

Minutes later at approximately 3pm, livestream coverage of the event showed Pope Francis greeted by a group of Singaporean officials and supporters at the VIP Complex, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Screenshot via SGCatholic website.

Screenshot via SGCatholic website.

Screenshot via SGCatholic website.

Pope Francis will be in Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13, where he will head back to Rome.

Related articles

@mothershipsg Pope Francis will be arriving in Singapore soon. #popefrancis #pope #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg Pope Francis landed at Changi Airport at around 2:51pm on Sep. 11, 2024. #singapore #popefrancis #sgnews #tiktoksg #sg ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg They also welcomed the Pope in four different languages. #pope #popefrancis #catholic #catholictiktok #sgnews #sgtiktok #singapore #fyp ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg Hundreds gathered to see Pope Francis at Changi's Jurassic Mile on Sep. 11 afternoon. #tiktoksg #sgnews #pope ♬ original sound - Mothership

Screenshot via CatholicSG website livestream.

Thailand zoo's super cute baby hippo 'Moo Deng' to be on pants & shirt merch

Fans can now be a walking "Moo Deng" meme.

September 11, 2024, 04:46 PM

Hundreds brave gloomy weather to welcome Pope Francis outside Changi Airport

Pope Francis will be in Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13.

September 11, 2024, 04:25 PM

Pope Francis is in S'pore for 3 days. Here are the places he'll be visiting.

Blessed.

September 11, 2024, 03:23 PM

S'pore pet businesses caught abusing animals required by law to close down for up to 12 months

Pet owners who abuse their pets may also be temporarily banned from keeping animals.

September 11, 2024, 02:35 PM

LTA took 10 errant PMA riders to task, impounded 4 PMAs from Jan.-Aug. 2024

Four PMA users faced similar enforcement actions in 2023.

September 11, 2024, 02:08 PM

Former actor Huang Yiliang charged after cyclist 'grievously hurt' in accident

He has been granted bail of S$10,000.

September 11, 2024, 01:47 PM

Traffic police officer, 32, jailed 7 months for speeding at 108kmh & causing death of pedestrian, 58, near Tai Seng

The officer had been despatched to attend to an incident.

September 11, 2024, 01:07 PM

Benjamin Kheng, Iman Fandi & more to perform at music festival held at S'pore Sports Hub in Sep. 2024

Boom, boom, boom!

September 11, 2024, 12:51 PM

Japan man puts spy cam in fake rock he made with clay to film over 1,000 women in onsens

The man reportedly had convictions for possessing child pornography.  

September 11, 2024, 12:22 PM

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl fathered daughter outside of marriage

He has released a statement.

September 11, 2024, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.