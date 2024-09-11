Back

Hundreds brave gloomy weather to welcome Pope Francis outside Changi Airport

Pope Francis will be in Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13.

Amber Tay | September 11, 2024, 04:25 PM

Events

Hundreds gathered at Changi Jurassic Mile to greet Pope Francis as he arrived in Singapore on Sep. 11.

His visit marks the second time a pope has visited Singapore, with the first being 38 years ago when the late Pope John Paul II came to the sunny island in 1986.

Waiting for Pope Francis's arrival

Ahead of Pope Francis's arrival, a barricade was set up along the Jurassic Mile cycling path, where Pope Francis would greet supporters standing behind the barrier.

Photo by Hannah Martens.

A welcome party awaited Pope Francis' arrival at the VIP Complex.

Cardinal William Goh at the Changi VIP complex. Gif via Alfie Kwa.

Supporters arrive

At around 2:20pm, supporters begin streaming in to take their spots behind the barricades for a chance to see Pope Francis, waving Singapore and Vatican City flags.

Photo by Hannah Martens.

Photo by Hannah Martens.

Photo by Hannah Martens.

At 2:30pm, it started to rain at Changi Jurassic Mile, though the unforeseen gloomy weather did not appear to dampen supporters' spirits.

"Viva, viva il Papa!" supporters chanted, meaning "Long live the Pope".

Pope Francis arrives

Pope Francis was greeted by a group of Singaporean officials and supporters at the VIP Complex, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Screenshot via CatholicSG website

Upon the Pope's arrival, The Sidaislers' "Singapore Town" began playing as a group of children in traditional costumes gave him a short dance performance.

"Singapore Town" is a song from the 1960s, with the following lyrics:

"Because in Singapore, Singapore

Their hearts are big and wide you'll find

Because in Singapore, Singapore

You'll find happiness for everyone"

The children then welcomed Pope Francis in Malay, English, Tamil, and Mandarin before presenting him with a bouquet of flowers.

Photo by Alfie Kwa.

Pope Francis then made his way to Jurassic Mile to greet his supporters in a golf cart.

Two volunteers at the entrance of the Jurassic Mile welcomed Pope Francis with a banner that read, "Welcome to Singapore."

Photo via Hannah Martens/Mothership

The excitement was palpable both on-site and via the online livestream as Pope Francis began making his way down the Jurassic Mile cycling path.

Supporters cheered and shouted, "Viva, viva il Papa!" as they waved their flags in the air.

Screenshot via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube.

Screenshot via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube.

Pope Francis will have several official engagements at the Parliament House and the National University Singapore's University Cultural Centre on Sep. 12.

A Papal Mass will be held at the National Stadium later that afternoon.

Pope Francis will end his visit with an inter-religious dialogue with Singapore youths at Catholic Junior College on Sep. 13.

@mothershipsg Pope Francis will be arriving in Singapore soon. #popefrancis #pope #sgnews ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg Pope Francis landed at Changi Airport at around 2:51pm on Sep. 11, 2024. #singapore #popefrancis #sgnews #tiktoksg #sg ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg They also welcomed the Pope in four different languages. #pope #popefrancis #catholic #catholictiktok #sgnews #sgtiktok #singapore #fyp ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg Hundreds gathered to see Pope Francis at Changi's Jurassic Mile on Sep. 11 afternoon. #tiktoksg #sgnews #pope ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top images via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube

