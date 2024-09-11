Hundreds brave gloomy weather to welcome Pope Francis outside Changi Airport

Hundreds gathered at Changi Jurassic Mile to greet Pope Francis as he arrived in Singapore on Sep. 11.

His visit marks the second time a pope has visited Singapore, with the first being 38 years ago when the late Pope John Paul II came to the sunny island in 1986.

Waiting for Pope Francis's arrival

Ahead of Pope Francis's arrival, a barricade was set up along the Jurassic Mile cycling path, where Pope Francis would greet supporters standing behind the barrier.

A welcome party awaited Pope Francis' arrival at the VIP Complex.

Supporters arrive

At around 2:20pm, supporters begin streaming in to take their spots behind the barricades for a chance to see Pope Francis, waving Singapore and Vatican City flags.

At 2:30pm, it started to rain at Changi Jurassic Mile, though the unforeseen gloomy weather did not appear to dampen supporters' spirits.

"Viva, viva il Papa!" supporters chanted, meaning "Long live the Pope".

Pope Francis arrives

Pope Francis was greeted by a group of Singaporean officials and supporters at the VIP Complex, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Upon the Pope's arrival, The Sidaislers' "Singapore Town" began playing as a group of children in traditional costumes gave him a short dance performance.

"Singapore Town" is a song from the 1960s, with the following lyrics:

"Because in Singapore, Singapore Their hearts are big and wide you'll find Because in Singapore, Singapore You'll find happiness for everyone"

The children then welcomed Pope Francis in Malay, English, Tamil, and Mandarin before presenting him with a bouquet of flowers.

Pope Francis then made his way to Jurassic Mile to greet his supporters in a golf cart.

Two volunteers at the entrance of the Jurassic Mile welcomed Pope Francis with a banner that read, "Welcome to Singapore."

The excitement was palpable both on-site and via the online livestream as Pope Francis began making his way down the Jurassic Mile cycling path.

Supporters cheered and shouted, "Viva, viva il Papa!" as they waved their flags in the air.

Pope Francis will have several official engagements at the Parliament House and the National University Singapore's University Cultural Centre on Sep. 12.

A Papal Mass will be held at the National Stadium later that afternoon.

Pope Francis will end his visit with an inter-religious dialogue with Singapore youths at Catholic Junior College on Sep. 13.

Top images via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube