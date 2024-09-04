Back

Popcorn fans bring large containers & pails to fill up at Cathay Cineplex JEM

Pop, pop, pop.

Charlize Kon | September 04, 2024, 06:36 PM

Cathay Cineplexes at JEM had its bring-your-own-container event for popcorn today (Sep. 4).

For S$10, customers can get up to three kilogrammes of popcorn.

The promotion was limited to the first 150 redemptions and was available from 1pm to 6pm.

JEM BYOC popcorn filling Photo by Livia Soh.

Speaking to Mothership, the first person in line told us that she arrived at around 10am.

JEM BYOC first fan Photo by Livia Soh.

A long, orderly queue began to form at around 12pm.

JEM BYOC queue Photo by Livia Soh

Here's what went down:

Popcorn fans took on the challenge of bringing their containers to fill with popcorn.

Large plastic containers and pails were the most popular choices.

JEM BYOC popcorn fan Photo by Livia Soh.

JEM BYOC popcorn fans Photo by Livia Soh.

JEM BYOC popcorn fan Photo by Livia Soh.

JEM BYOC popcorn fan Photo by Livia Soh.

JEM BYOC popcorn fan Photo by Reinald Goh.

JEM BYOC popcorn fan Photo by Livia Soh.

JEM BYOC popcorn fan Photo by Livia Soh.

Another customer repurposed their large pet food container.

JEM BYOC unique container Photo by Reinald Goh.

@mothership.nova Cathay Cineplexes’ BYOC 2024 📍: Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Level 5, S608549 📅: Sep. 4, 1pm to 6pm 🍿: Get up to 3kg of popcorn with purchase of a Medium Popcorn Combo set for S$10 Terms & conditions apply #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #popcorn #cathaycineplexes #jem #jurong #bringyourowncontainer #cinema #cinemasnacks #thingstodosg #sgnews #whattowatch #whattoplay @Cathay Cineplexes ♬ I Like It - Stray Kids

Top photos by Livia Soh.

