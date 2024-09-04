Popcorn fans bring large containers & pails to fill up at Cathay Cineplex JEM

Cathay Cineplexes at JEM had its bring-your-own-container event for popcorn today (Sep. 4).

For S$10, customers can get up to three kilogrammes of popcorn.

The promotion was limited to the first 150 redemptions and was available from 1pm to 6pm.

Speaking to Mothership, the first person in line told us that she arrived at around 10am.

A long, orderly queue began to form at around 12pm.

Here's what went down:

Popcorn fans took on the challenge of bringing their containers to fill with popcorn.

Large plastic containers and pails were the most popular choices.

Another customer repurposed their large pet food container.

Top photos by Livia Soh.